U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -1.62 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5670
    +0.2890 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,549.15
    -324.17 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.55
    -10.33 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Toronto Hydro Corporation reports its third quarter financial results for 2022

·5 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro Corporation (the "Corporation") today announced its consolidated financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income after net movements in regulatory balances for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $147.9 million compared to $121.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase over the previous period was primarily due to higher electricity consumption, higher 2022 distribution rates, lower income taxes and higher other revenue, partially offset by higher depreciation.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the economy, affecting the financial health of individuals and businesses, and the financial results of the Corporation. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation has continued with critical work in its grid investment plan to maintain safety and reliability, support a growing city and meet customer service needs.

Selected financial highlights

(in millions of Canadian dollars)


Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30


2022

$

2021

$

2022

$

2021

$






Distribution revenue

194.8

201.4

568.8

572.5

Net income after net movements in regulatory balances

55.0

47.8

147.9

121.5

Capital expenditures

170.5

152.6

483.0

462.5


The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (presented in Canadian dollars) are available on the Corporation's website (torontohydro.com) or through SEDAR's website (sedar.com).

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

Effective September 15, 2022, Annie Ropar resigned from the Board of Directors of the Corporation and as a member of the Audit and Human Resources and Environment Committees. Concurrently, Michael Eubanks was appointed to the Audit Committee and David McFadden was appointed to the Human Resources and Environment Committee.

On October 13, 2022, the Corporation issued $300.0 million of 4.95% senior unsecured debentures due on October 13, 2052.

On November 14, 2022, Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong's term as a director of the Corporation ended with the expiry of his term as City Councillor.

On November 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a dividend in the amount of $21.1 million with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022, which is payable to the City of Toronto by December 30, 2022.

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

  • Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

  • Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 789,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Twitter: twitter.com/torontohydro 
Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro
YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro
Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information included in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide management's expectations regarding the Corporation's future results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking information is given pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "can", "could", "will" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Corporation's management. Specific forward-looking information included in this news release includes, but is not limited to, payment of dividends to the City of Toronto as shareholder.

The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the execution of the Corporation's capital and maintenance programs necessary to maintain the performance of our distribution assets and make required infrastructure improvements, including to deliver a modernized grid and meet electrification requirements to achieve government net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets; risks associated with electricity industry regulatory developments and other governmental policy changes, including in respect of net zero greenhouse gas commitments and conditions created by COVID-19; risks associated with the timing and results of regulatory decisions regarding the Corporation's revenue requirements, cost recovery and rates; risk that the Corporation is not able to arrange sufficient and cost-effective debt financing to fund capital expenditures and other obligations; risk of downgrades to the Corporation's credit rating; the impact of COVID-19 on the Corporation's operating results and financial position in the future; and the ultimate duration and level of impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Corporation's business.

Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in the Corporation's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR's website (sedar.com).

All forward-looking information in the news release is qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statements and, except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.

Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)
Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/16/c2768.html

Recommended Stories

  • ROKU Onboards Brands From Qurate Retail on the Roku Channel

    Roku's (ROKU) Roku Channel expands its offerings to customers as it includes brands from Qurate Retail.

  • Why DLocal Stock Is Plunging Today

    Hedge fund Muddy Waters is out with a report critical of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), concluding that the Uruguayan payment company is "likely a fraud." Investors are reacting by selling shares, sending DLocal stock down as much as 45% on Wednesday afternoon. DLocal specializes in payment-processing services for merchants operating in emerging markets.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

    Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.

  • Nvidia earnings beats revenue expectations, but fall short on bottom line

    Nvidia reported Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday beating on revenue expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Target reports Q3 earnings miss, notes rise in theft

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down Target’s profit miss in the third quarter, theft by organized groups, and the market’s reaction.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cisco Earnings, Revenue Outlook Top Estimates Amid Restructuring Plan

    Cisco Systems reported fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue that topped estimates. The computer networking giant also announced a restructuring plan.

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Nvidia Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

    Real Money's Eric Jhonsa live-blogs Nvidia's earnings report and conference call with management.

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • FTX Contagion Hits Winklevoss Twins as Crypto Lenders Come Under Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the rapid collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is spreading across the crypto world, ensnaring the billionaire Winklevoss twins through a liquidity squeeze at their lending partner, Genesis.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMu

  • Micron to scale back production of memory chips in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron cutting back on the production of memory chips in 2023 following turmoil within the tech space.

  • Nvidia earnings chopped in half along with gaming sales as chip maker is ‘adapting’

    Nvidia Corp. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's expected exposure to a U.S. ban on certain tech sales to China did not prevent it from topping Wall Street revenue estimates.

  • The Troubling Past of Matt Damon's Crypto.com CEO Resurfaces

    The unexpected bankruptcy of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, caused an earthquake in business and political circles. The magnitude of the shock reflects the central role played by FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in building the young industry, which aims to disrupt traditional financial services. "If you are running a background check on someone like Sam [Bankman-Fried] you are not going to find anything, he was unblemished, if you will, prior to this incident," Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of alternative investment company SkyBridge Capital said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on November 15.

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Ally, Lost Money in FTX Collapse

    The firm of Donald Trump's one-time communications director was bailed out by Sam Bankman-Fried.