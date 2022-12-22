Toronto Hydro readies crews in preparation for holiday weekend storm

Toronto is expected to be hit with damaging winds of up to 100km/h, heavy rain and snow fall

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is preparing to respond to possible power outages that may occur due to a major winter storm that's forecasted to impact Toronto this weekend. Environment Canada is calling for potentially damaging winds of up to 100km/h, which may result in downed powerlines caused by fallen trees and tree limbs.

Toronto Hydro logo (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Toronto Hydro is monitoring the storm closely and will have additional crews available to work around the clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible as customers head into the busy holiday weekend. Emergency planning efforts are also being closely coordinated with municipal and utility partners to help ensure an organized response.

To stay safe and help prepare for extended outages, Toronto Hydro is reminding customers to restock their emergency kit with water and non-perishable food for all family members, including pets; first aid items and medications; and basic tools and supplies such as a flashlight, extra batteries, blankets and a fully charged mobile phone. To learn more about how you can stay safe during an outage, please visit torontohydro.com/emergency-preparedness.

Toronto Hydro is also reminding customers to look out for downed powerlines. If a powerline is down, please stay at least 10 metres back — about the length of a school bus — and report it immediately to 416-542-8000.

There are a number of online tools customers can use to stay informed during power outages. To stay connected during outages, please visit torontohydro.com/onlinetools and follow Toronto Hydro on Twitter.

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 789,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

Story continues

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Twitter: twitter.com/torontohydro

Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro

YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro

Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c4319.html