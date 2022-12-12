U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.28
    +10.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,661.77
    +185.31 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.08
    +9.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.98
    -0.68 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.54
    +2.52 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.70
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2120
    +0.6620 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.90
    -124.36 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.10
    +2.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.17
    -37.46 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Toronto Pearson first airport in North America to receive Airport Council International accessibility accreditation

·3 min read

Pearson is the second to receive the designation globally

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 6, 2022, Toronto Pearson International Airport became the first airport in North America and second in the world to receive the Airports Council International (ACI) accreditation under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) program, a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to airport accessibility.

Accessibility implementations at Toronto Pearson (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)
Accessibility implementations at Toronto Pearson (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

The program is designed to help airports measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility management and culture. It is the only international assessment or accreditation program dedicated to airports' accessibility to passengers with disabilities.

"As the largest airport in Canada, we are leading the way in providing equal, respectful, and professional treatment that extends to our passengers and our employees," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We are proud to be the first airport in North America, and the second airport globally, to receive this accreditation with ACI. While we are proud of this recognition, our entire ecosystem plays a role, and we will champion accessibility with our partners and advocate until there is joy from the beginning to the end of everyone's travel experience."

ACI's AEA program launched earlier this year and provides a continuous path of improvement for airports in accessibility and passengers with disabilities, including people with physical and non-apparent disabilities.

"At Pearson, accessibility is about creating an experience that enables everyone to participate fully in the exploration of travel, as well as the enjoyment of reuniting with friends and family," said Kurush Minocher, Director, Passenger Experience and Development, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We thank ACI for recognizing our efforts, but more importantly our partners in accessibility that helped make this possible. I am truly appreciative of the hard work and dedication of our collective teams as we embark on a journey to become the most accessible airport in the world."

The program is based on existing international best practices and recommendations, including those in the ACI Airport and Persons with Disability Handbook, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), and Universal Design concepts.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c0616.html

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Royal Caribbean Making Popular Extra-Fee Add-on Free in 2023

    Cruise lines, especially Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have a lot of added fees in addition to your base cruise fare. Some families opt for walkie-talkies, which don't work that well on a large ship, while others use whiteboards left on the outside of their cabins.

  • Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

    Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday. The orders include as many as 400 narrow-body jets and 100 or more wide-bodies, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity as finishing touches are placed on the mammoth deal in coming days. Such a deal could top $100 billion dollars at list prices, including any options, and rank among the biggest by a single airline in volume terms, overshadowing a combined order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets from American Airlines over a decade ago.

  • Rivian stock drops after pausing Mercedes electric van deal

    EV-maker Rivian announced today it was pausing plans to co-develop an electric van with Mercedes-Benz (MBG), and would no longer pursue a memorandum of understanding of understanding the two companies signed in September of this year.

  • As Carvana Plunges, Consider These 5 Car Dealer Stocks Instead

    New-car dealers are insulated from much of the swing in used car-prices, and their inventory costs and sales prices are more stable. Here are some options.

  • Walt Disney Imagineering share peek at new Epcot attraction

    Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World. The division's Instagram page shared an image of the work being done at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction in the new World Nature area of Epcot. Part of the trail-like attraction's goal appears to use the iconic "Moana" film to provide education on how the water cycle works.

  • Rivian Stock Slides as It Pauses Electric Van Tie-Up With Mercedes

    Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced a joint venture in September to build large commercial electric vans. Now the deal has been put on hold.

  • Americans Flock to Europe for Holiday Shopping Binge

    U.S. tourists taking advantage of the strong dollar have helped brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton make up for the loss of big-spending Chinese tourists.

  • 4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023

    If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. Take a...

  • Rivian Pauses Talks With Mercedes on Joint Van Factory in Europe

    The electric-vehicle maker said it wants to focus on its existing commercial-van business, as well as retail sales of trucks and SUVs.

  • Royal Caribbean Gets One Big Thing Wrong

    Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Cruise Line have faced staffing issues since the pandemic began. Obviously, the unlawful Russian occupation of Ukraine has impacted the ability of cruise lines to source workers from that country (because able-bodied men are not allowed to leave the country), but Royal Caribbean and Carnival have other problems. In normal times, cruise ship life is hard with tight living conditions, long days, limited time off, and long months away from home.

  • Disney World, Disneyland Make a Change Guests Will Love

    The theme park company has generally been charging for things that were once free, so this is a welcome change.

  • 3 Ways to 'Hack' the Southwest Airlines Boarding Process

    Southwest Airlines does a lot of things passengers love. It has all-inclusive fees that include up to two checked bags. It also has legendary customer service with its flight attendants and ground personnel famously going the extra mile for passengers.

  • Auto lobby slams Swiss plan to curb electric cars in power crunch

    The Swiss car importers lobby hit back on Monday at the government's proposal to limit the use of electric vehicles in any power crunch, saying the mere suggestion could prompt consumers to opt for autos that burn fossil fuels. The government has proposed a series of increasingly tough measures to conserve energy as shortages of gas and power loom that could lead to rationing in a worst-case scenario.

  • The Time a Fleet of Mercury Marauders Were Deputized to Chase Down Floridian Scofflaws

    These cars were ready and waiting for high-speed pursuits.

  • Electric Vehicle Makers are Dropping AM Radio Access

    Video ended up not killing the radio star, but electric vehicles are positively destroying AM Radio. With manufacturers, drivers, and the federal...

  • Here's how Audi Q4 50 E-Tron stacks up against the Tesla Model Y

    After many delays, Audi has a new E-Tron on the market. It's easy to compare the Q4 to its VW corporate cousin or even the other Audi E-Tron models; we thought it'd be more interesting to line Audi's latest up against Tesla's stalwart SUV, the Model Y. Given that financial delta, this Audi versus Tesla fight might seem unfair.

  • Two-thirds of Ford dealers sign on to sell EVs

    Ford gave its dealerships an ultimatum: Commit to selling electric cars at no-haggle pricing or lose the right to sell them. Not all of them are on board.