Toronto Pearson holds mock emergency exercise

·2 min read

Exercise is part of Pearson's continuous efforts to enhance safety and security at Canada's largest airport

TORONTO, May 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) held its first in-person security exercise since the pandemic began.

Participants take part in mock protest as part of emergency exercise at Toronto Pearson. (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)
The exercise involved approximately 300 members of the airport community, partners and volunteers playing the role of protestors, blocking an access road and testing the response to a security breach. Other participants included Peel Regional Police and Transport Canada.

"Safety is our number one priority at Toronto Pearson and we always want to make sure our skills are sharp in order to respond to emergency situations that may arise in the airport environment," said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer for the GTAA. "I'm very happy with the way our employees and partners responded to this exercise, working together to maintain safety and security. We also learned many valuable lessons that can be used as we strive for continuous improvement in our emergency response with the safety and security of everyone at the airport top of mind."

The GTAA typically runs one full scale and one tabletop exercise per year to test protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and/or security related incidents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Canada provided an exemption and full scale emergency exercises were not held in 2020 or 2021.

Images from the event are available online.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For more information, please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter (English and French), Facebook or Instagram.

Participants take part in mock protest as part of emergency exercise at Toronto Pearson. (CNW Group/Greater Toronto Airports Authority)
SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

