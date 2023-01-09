U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

TORONTO RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

·1 min read

Prize claim subject to OLG's Insider Win process

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Chung Ming Fong of Toronto is one step closer to claiming a lottery prize of $99,819.30 with LOTTO 6/49 on October 15, 2022.

As Chung Ming's daughter is an employee of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), this claim falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win. Claims of $10,000 or more made by Insiders require enhanced review and validation as well as a 30-day publication period prior to payment to ensure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

The prize will be paid to the claimant on February 9, 2023, pending no additional claims prior to that date.

It is OLG's goal to ensure that the right prize is paid to the right person(s) every time.

The ticket was purchased at Gateway Lotto on Gerrard Street in Toronto.

For more information, please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

