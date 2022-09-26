Toronto Star to be partner for 3rd season of The Manjit Minhas Podcast, hosted by award-winning Canadian entrepreneur and Dragon's Den star Manjit Minhas

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Star is proud to be a partner for a new season of The Manjit Minhas Podcast, scheduled to launch on Monday, Sept. 26, on the Toronto Star Podcast Network. Season 3 will feature 12 original episodes and is produced by Mixxable, a podcast network owned by Influicity.

The show has been a Top 10 podcast in the business category, featuring Minhas interviewing notable Canadian guests from the world of business and entrepreneurship, such as Andrew Chau of Neo Financial, Joanna Griffiths of Knix and Michele Romanow of Clearco.

"We are excited to have Manjit's podcast hosted on our network," says Anne Marie Owens, Editor in Chief of the Toronto Star. "She is an accomplished leader in the business community in Canada and this show builds on our existing strength in the business podcast space, with Millennial Money and Responsible Investing.

Manjit Minhas is a renowned Canadian entrepreneur and stars in CBC's acclaimed show Dragons' Den, which she joined in season 11. The Calgary native brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial experience to the table, having started her business, Minhas Breweries, with her brother Ravinder Minhas in 1999.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Manjit Minhas back to the podcast airwaves and excited to be doing it with the Toronto Star," says Influicity CEO Jon Davids. "Manjit has such a unique perspective on entrepreneurship, and we've seen her develop new connections with the audience over the last two seasons. The Toronto Star will elevate her reach and impact in a whole new way."

The Manjit Minhas Podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms including Thestar.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

About The Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, with more than 5.0 million readers every week in print and online (thestar.com). Founded in 1892, the Toronto Star is the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards, the most prestigious newspaper prize in Canada. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

About Influicity

Influicity is a media company working across podcast, influencer, and paid media platforms. Through its podcast network Mixxable.com, the company has grown to become a leading podcast producer with shows such as Touchbistro's RestoTalk and BMO's Smarter Investing.

