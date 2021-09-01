U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.15
    +6.47 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.93
    -47.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.43
    +90.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.45
    +4.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.70
    -0.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0400
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,319.64
    +54.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.98
    +16.81 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.39
    +25.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Toronto Stock Exchange, Field Trip Health Ltd., C-Suite at The Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Paula Amy Hewitt, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Field Trip Health Ltd., ("Field Trip" or the "Company") (TSX: FTRP), shares her Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Field Trip Health Ltd., (TSX: FTRP)

A leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, Field Trip is developing next generation psychedelic molecules and the clinical infrastructure to deliver psychedelics at scale. Through its Field Trip Discovery division, Field Trip is advancing clinical work on FT-104, a novel psychedelic molecule, and through its Field Trip Health division, the company is creating a global brand of psychedelic-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted therapy centres to more effectively address depression, anxiety addiction and other mental health conditions. For more information visit: https://www.meetfieldtrip.com .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c1415.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Ahead of the NFL Season?

    The National Football League is set to start its regular season on Sept. 9. The NFL is the most popular sport in the U.S., drawing in a large fan base. Already, NFL pre-season games are attracting millions of viewers.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Insiders rewarded with a US$2.8m addition on top of their US$3.2m purchase as Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) hits US$7.5b

    Last week, Coty Inc. ( NYSE:COTY ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded...

  • TerrAscend to Acquire Gage Cannabis

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis multi-state operator, and Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator, today announced that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which TerrAscend will acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (the "Gage Shares") of Gage by way of a court-approve

  • These 2 Pharmacy Chains Will Benefit From COVID Vaccine Boosters

    Then along came the delta variant of the coronavirus, and with it new medical knowledge supporting the idea of making booster shots available to further strengthen immunity against COVID-19. Logistics are being worked out to make sure boosters will be available by Sept. 20, a date set by the federal government, and resources including personal care providers and local pharmacies are lining up to administer the shots. The availability of boosters is leading people to book appointments, and may lead to much more than that for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).