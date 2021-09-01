Toronto Stock Exchange, Field Trip Health Ltd., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Paula Amy Hewitt, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Field Trip Health Ltd., ("Field Trip" or the "Company") (TSX: FTRP), shares her Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Field Trip Health Ltd., (TSX: FTRP)

A leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, Field Trip is developing next generation psychedelic molecules and the clinical infrastructure to deliver psychedelics at scale. Through its Field Trip Discovery division, Field Trip is advancing clinical work on FT-104, a novel psychedelic molecule, and through its Field Trip Health division, the company is creating a global brand of psychedelic-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted therapy centres to more effectively address depression, anxiety addiction and other mental health conditions. For more information visit: https://www.meetfieldtrip.com .

