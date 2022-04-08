Toronto Stock Exchange, Kneat.com Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, Kneat.com Inc. ("Kneat" or the "Company") (TSX: KSI) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Kneat.com Inc., (TSX: KSI)

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c5121.html