Toronto Stock Exchange, Mineros S.A., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Andres Restrepo Isaza, Chief Executive Officer, Mineros S.A. ("Mineros") (TSX: MSA) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Mineros S.A., (TSX: MSA)

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

