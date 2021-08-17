Toronto Stock Exchange, Taiga Motors Corporation, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Samuel Bruno, CEO, Taiga Motors Corporation, ("Taiga Motors" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Taiga Motors Corporation, (TSX: TAIG)

Taiga is a Canadian company, founded in 2015, that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial demand for those who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

