U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.63
    -25.48 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,840.48
    +3.74 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,992.91
    -206.21 (-1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.25
    +20.09 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +2.54 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    +12.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.17 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    +0.0114 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0210
    -0.0870 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0151 (+1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2850
    -1.7320 (-1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,748.13
    +460.08 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.77
    +14.18 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Toronto's Short Term Rental Demand Spike Crowds Out Patients

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toronto companies that manage short term rentals across the city were either downsizing or completely closing up shop. Those that survived the last 2 years are now experiencing a vigorous (albeit likely temporary) turnaround caused by a combination of factors:

Toronto's Short Term Rental Demand Spike Crowds Out Patients (CNW Group/Sky View Suites Group Inc.)
Toronto's Short Term Rental Demand Spike Crowds Out Patients (CNW Group/Sky View Suites Group Inc.)

  1. Post-COVID pent up demand for business and leisure travel

  2. Ease of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for foreign nationals

  3. The opening up of the economy, and along with it, the resumption of corporate relocation plans to Toronto (Canada Goose and Snowflake Inc. are just two recent examples of companies announcing the opening of new offices in Toronto)

The demand for Toronto short term rentals has skyrocketed leaving incoming hospital patients at a loss.

On the supply side, properties that were taken off the short term rental market during the pandemic due to lack of tenants are slow to come back (if at all). Understandably, their owners are feeling somewhat "once bitten, twice shy". In many cases, they've either been sold and occupied by the new owners, or have been rented on the long-term lease market.

While some believed this would help relieve the city's housing affordability issues, the opposite happened – unfurnished rents have dramatically increased in the past 6 months. Additionally, the sharp increase in furnished rental demand combined with the shortage of supply has created a perfect storm.

In Toronto, availability is low across the city, hotels and Airbnb rentals (the next closest thing) are full, and prices are skyrocketing. The chart below (provided by Sky View Suites – a company that manages short term rentals in Toronto), outlines average nightly prices (for minimum of 30-day stays) over the last few months ending September 2022.

While this is a welcome influx of revenue for all the furnished rental companies who managed to survive the pandemic, there are some unintended side effects for vulnerable populations like people coming to Toronto for medical reasons.

Patients needing life-saving treatments and surgeries (such as organ transplants and other complicated procedures) were ecstatic to finally see the wait lists caused by COVID whittled down, only to then find out that it is almost impossible for them to afford to relocate to Toronto for medical treatment.

Many of these patients are not from Toronto, and the prospect of uprooting their lives and leaving their jobs for several weeks or months, usually with no pay to move to downtown Toronto from $200+ per night is an insurmountable financial challenge. Sadly, some of them are choosing to forego life-saving treatments as a result, and find themselves wondering what good is "free" health care if you can't afford to live close enough to use it?

Luckily, there are government programs in place to help fund accommodations for some patients who qualify, and they have done well to recognize the increase in prices and adjust their budgets quickly. But not all patients are eligible for these programs – those who are not eligible and don't have the means are stuck waiting for hotel and furnished rental rates to come down.

There is, however, a silver lining in the accommodation industry as a result of COVID. A small charity start-up that provides patient accommodations, StayWell, has exploded in growth over the pandemic. Starting in 2017 and serving 58 room nights, StayWell has since served over 25,000 room nights.

"There is a tremendous amount of patient need for medical accommodation in Canada. We're proud of our growth but we still have a lot work to do. We look forward to the next few years in expanding our service to help Canadians across the country" – Sass Khazzam – CEO.

StayWell's mission is to provide access to accommodations for all Canadians, their caregivers and their families required to relocate for medical treatment.

SOURCE Sky View Suites Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c7881.html

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Disney World Brings Back a Whole Theme Park

    Blizzard Beach is reopening at Disney World next month, but that also means the resort's other water park is closing down.

  • MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move

    If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you're probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line or Norwegian Cruise Line . Kline noted the "two ships currently sailing from Florida have lots of positives, but nothing that specifically equals Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis and Quantum-class ships or Carnival's Mardi Gras and (upcoming) Celebration flagships."

  • U.S. carrier Alaska exercises options to buy 52 more MAX jets from Boeing

    The multi-billion dollar deal for the jets, which are due to be delivered between 2024 and 2027, will expand Alaska's MAX fleet to 146 from 94. The deal is the latest narrowbody order for Boeing this year and underscores strong demand for the jets as airlines tap into a resurgence in travel. The carrier said the order includes Boeing's 737-10 jets, a new variant of the best-selling MAX family that may miss the year-end deadline to gain approval from the U.S. regulator.

  • Disney Reopening Long-Closed Park, Closing Another

    Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by mishandled baggage

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — provides the rate of mishandled bags per 100 bags enplaned.

  • Jaguar cars to shuttle some United Airlines passengers to their connecting flights

    Starting in Chicago, the service will begin at United hubs in Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington, D.C; San Francisco and Los Angeles by the end of the year.

  • Heathrow to remove passenger cap from Sunday but warns it could return for Christmas

    Europe’s busiest airport also admitted it is still 25,000 staff short to cope with passenger numbers at peak times.

  • Analyst Report: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

    Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 64 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with 10 more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

  • JetBlue optimistic on holiday travel after reaching 'milestone' in recovery

    JetBlue says it's confident in holiday travel despite multiple economic headwinds. The airline posted quarterly results on Tuesday that missed Wall Street expectations.

  • JetBlue Warns of Possible Air Traffic Control Flight Disruptions This Winter

    JetBlue Airways is finally coming back from its operational missteps this spring that forced deep cuts to its summer schedule. But that recovery may hit turbulence this winter as air traffic control issues remain a top concern for the airline. Joanna Geraghty, president of the New York-based carrier, repeatedly cited air traffic control “constraints,” including […]

  • JetBlue Posts Profit as Travel Demand Remains Strong

    The airline said it recorded its first quarterly profit on an adjusted basis since the pandemic began.

  • Hilton Optimistic Hotel Boom Will Roll On Into Next Year

    Third-quarter results at Hilton Worldwide suggest the pent-up demand for travel after the pandemic still has room to run. Most hotels will have pricing power through at least the rest of the year, and probably longer, according to Hilton’s executives on Wednesday. Hilton — which owns several brands including Waldorf Astoria — raised its profit […]

  • Ahead of holiday season, experts eye another COVID winter

    Falling coronavirus case levels and the absence of major restrictions might lead many to assume that this holiday season could be the first “normal” one seen since the start of the pandemic, but experts and stakeholders foresee another COVID-19 winter as the specter of the pandemic refuses to dissipate. National COVID-19 cases have held at low levels since a…

  • How hurricanes are changing Puerto Rico’s real estate market

    In recent years, the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been hit by some of the most powerful and damaging hurricanes — and it’s changing the real estate market across the island.

  • Surprising insurance types you need

    If you're looking for an insurance type that's both cost-effective and reliable, there are two surprising ones to consider now.

  • The Caribbean island paradise that punches way above its weight

    It is impressive how a tiny place like Barbados, just 21 miles by 14, comes in as the fourth greatest Caribbean island in our comprehensive study. A perennial favourite with British holidaymakers, the destination scored well across a range of criteria with one exception – population density. Over 287,000 people reside on this pork chop-shaped isle and prior to the pandemic it was welcoming more than a million tourists annually. Only the French-Dutch island of St Martin-St Maarten is more crowded

  • WestJet's Sunwing deal likely to raise 'substantial' competition issues

    Calgary-based WestJet, which is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO, said in March it would buy Ontario-based Sunwing and the travel booking website Sunwing Vacations. The deal would reduce competition from the "only two carriers and integrated tour operators offering vacation packages through direct service on 16 routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean," the Competition Bureau said in its report to the Ministry of Transport.

  • This Brand-new Cruise Ship Has a 10-story Slide, an Escape Room, and 8 Luxe Restaurants

    Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, 'Prima,' just made its U.S. debut, with a ship-within-a-ship concept, Zen zones, Broadway-style entertainment, and so much more.

  • Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park to Reopen With 'Frozen'-themed Features Next Month

    Olaf, Elsa, and Anna will be awaiting visitors at the water park.