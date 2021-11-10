U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,669.18
    -16.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,211.76
    -108.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,772.47
    -114.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,417.51
    -9.79 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    -2.37 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +24.60 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.62 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0079 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.1040 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9030
    +1.0230 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    68,476.53
    +1,658.09 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,683.28
    +49.58 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Toronto's transit agency cyberattack exposes 25,000 employees' data

Carly Page
·2 min read

The Toronto Transit Commission has confirmed that the personal information of tens of thousands of employees may have been compromised as a result of a ransomware attack on its systems last month.

The TTC, which operates Toronto's bus, subway, streetcar and paratransit systems, said in a statement that the compromised data includes the names, addresses and Social Insurance Numbers of 25,000 past and present employees. The agency said it's continuing to investigate whether a "small number" of customers and vendors have also been affected.

The agency added that while there is “no evidence” that any of the information has been misused, it is notifying those individuals affected and will provide them with credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The TCC has also advised employees to call their banks and alert them of the security breach.

The ransomware attack on October 29 resulted in problems with vehicle tracking and "next bus" systems, and the loss of the online Wheel-Trans booking system, said TTC chief executive Rick Leary. He added that the incident resulted in "a number of the TTC’s servers being encrypted and locked,” While most customer-facing systems have been restored already, the TTC’s internal email system remains offline.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to express my deep regret that this has occurred to everyone who may be impacted,” said Leary. “It is not lost on me that organizations like ours are entrusted with significant amounts of personal information and it is essential that we do our best to protect it.

"Over the coming weeks, we will continue rebuilding the remaining impacted servers and internal services, like re-establishing external e-mail capabilities. But in truth, and based on the experiences of other organizations, this could take some time."

Leary added the fact there have been nearly 700 similar cyber security attacks involving public and private sectors groups in Canada. On October 30, the day before TCC's ransomware attack, a separate cyberattack struck Newfoundland and Labrador's health system data centres. In a statement released this week, the provincial government said “it has been determined that some personal information and personal health information was accessed from the systems.”

FBI says ransomware groups are using private financial information to further extort victims

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver company had 125 customers as of its initial public offering and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.