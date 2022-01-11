U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,682.02
    +11.73 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,030.66
    -38.21 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,071.32
    +128.49 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.76
    -6.39 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +2.58 (+3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +14.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,318.30
    +651.92 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.00
    +8.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.40
    +41.15 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Torque Lifestyle Brands Bullish $10m Revenue Projections Forecast as First Product of 2022 Rolls off the Production Line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) (“Torque” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the manufacture of active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements, announces that it is extremely bullish on its $10m revenue goal for 2022 as the first production run from its JV ‘Zero Torque Manufacturing’ of 2022 leaves the warehouse.

The JV’s CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. commented “Our two main customers are Storm (www.stormlifestyles.com) and Glaxon (www.glaxon.com), and we are extremely confident on our $10m topline revenue projection from production for these two customers alone. As we expand our range later in 2022, we may have even more positive news for Shareholders, and as of today the first production run of Storm has been delivered, and we could not be happier.”

Zero Torque Manufacturing, the company’s majority owned JV subsidiary, recently announced that it closed 2021 on strong revenues of $2m, and it had an order book for 2022 in excess of $5m at the close of the year. One of its major orders was for GLAXON, who have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since their launch and will now be manufactured at the Zero Torque Facility in Texas. Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc. also announced in early December that its facility in Texas was coming online and the ‘go-live’ preparation was progressing according to plan.

Chief Operating Officer, Michael Bischoff, stated that “the new production facility will have new sachet packing equipment which can service 20,000 packs and stick packs per day in early 2022, as well as having a new dual-head powder filling line, which will give the facility the capability to fill 10,000 units of product per day once they come online.” He continued, “outside of the ‘powders’ we are already filling orders for, we have the new ‘capsule’ or ‘pill’ machines which will count and fill 15,000 units per day when we start that line up in the latter half of 2022. Zero Torque is shaping up to be a monster producer of pills and powders for the nutritional supplements industry.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company’s CEO. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:
invest@torquelb.com

Investor Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media


Recommended Stories

  • TransAlta Renewables Provides Update on Kent Hills Outage

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today additional findings from the ongoing investigation pertaining to a tower collapse at the Kent Hills 2 wind site.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Why IBM Stock Dropped Today

    Investors in International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) are feeling "big blue" today -- and not in a good way. Swiss megabank UBS downgraded IBM stock to a sell rating this morning, you see, and cut its price target on the tech giant to $124 per share -- $5 below where it trades even after this morning's sell-off, which implies there may be even more pain to come. Citing lower earnings estimates and "an elevated valuation" (although truth be told, IBM only costs about 24 times trailing earnings, considerably cheaper than the S&P 500 as a whole), UBS sees the shares as "vulnerable over the next 12 months."

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 2 Surefire Metaverse Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    These chipmakers are on track to benefit from the massive opportunity this emerging tech trend is creating.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Upcoming Earnings Report

    Analysts on average expect the bank to generate $1.09 in earnings per share (EPS) on total revenue of about $18.7 billion. For the full year, analysts on average expect $4.67 EPS on total revenue of $76.2 billion. Wells Fargo, one of the largest commercial lenders in the country, has been ravaged for nearly two years by low interest rates and weak loan demand.

  • Why Retail Investors Shouldn't Panic About Macy's Store Closures

    Macy's just announced several store closures and has many more planned. But that may not be as bleak as it sounds.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Trumpeting a 24% Gain in December

    President Trump is planning to return to social media in a big way, but not through the platforms offered by Big Tech. Because they summarily banned him from their sites following the 2020 elections, he is making an end run around them by launching his own platform and will be merging the Trump Media & Technology Group with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) to create a publicly traded business. What caught many by surprise was Trump Media's announcement to kick off December that it intended to raise $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and other private investors in a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, deal.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]