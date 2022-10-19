U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,706.04
    -13.94 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,518.86
    -4.94 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,718.68
    -53.72 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.62
    -23.33 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    -19.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.24 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9783
    -0.0082 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1000
    +0.1020 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0087 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7740
    +0.5870 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,221.37
    -121.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.94
    -1.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,931.23
    -5.51 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Torque Vectoring Market Size to Grow by USD 15.34 Bn, BorgWarner Inc., and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the torque vectoring market estimates that the market size will register a growth of USD 15.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Improved safety and vehicle dynamics are driving the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost and complexity of electric vehicle transmission will impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest FREE Sample Report

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Scope

The torque vectoring market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as VecTrac, which provides AWD function in a front-wheel drive architecture.

  • BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as torque converter clutch.

  • Continental AG - The company offers torque vectoring such as aquaplaning assistance technology.

  • Dana Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as TM4 TautronicTM AC S1 SC as a controller for AC Induction motor and mobile machine management.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers torque vectoring such as powerXL DG1 general-purpose variable frequency drives.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the torque vectoring market grow during the next five years

  • Estimation of the size of the torque vectoring market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the torque vectoring market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of torque vectoring market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Steering Torque Sensor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant.

Automotive Torque Converter Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market has been broadly categorized into application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant.

Torque Vectoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.34 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.16

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

  • 10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 Dana Inc.

  • 10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.8 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC

  • 10.9 Hyundai Motor Co

  • 10.10 JTEKT Corp.

  • 10.11 Linamar Corp.

  • 10.12 Magna International Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Cooling systems parts o

  • Vehicle body and chassis o

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026
Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torque-vectoring-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-34-bn-borgwarner-inc-and-continental-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301653123.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin mi

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Lockheed Blasts Off After Earnings, But What About the Charts?

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp surged 8.69% Tuesday on the heels of a Q3 earnings beat and an aggressive share buyback plan. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upwards in October telling us of a shift to more aggressive buying by traders. The weekly OBV line is starting a turnaround to the upside.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Plug Power, Olin JV to build 15 ton-per-day hydrogen plant in Louisiana

    Hydrogen and fuel cell systems company Plug Power Inc. and chlor alkali producer Olin Corp. announced Wednesday a joint venture, Hidrogenii, that will kick off with the building of a 15 ton-per-day hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. The company's said construction will create 160 jobs in 2022 and 215 jobs in 2023, and when completed, the plant is then expected to create more than 25 full-time jobs. The companies said the plant will benefit from state and local tax subsidies. "By partnerin

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Oil prices head for first gain in 4 sessions as U.S. supplies decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures climb on Wednesday, with prices looking to post their first gain in four sessions, as U.S. government data show declines in domestic crude and gasoline supplies. Traders, meanwhile, also debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Palantir Plans to Open New UK Base Near NHS Digital Headquarters

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies is planning to set up a second UK base, likely in Leeds or Manchester, near the National Health Service’s digital headquarters to help it serve customers in the north of England.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists Tally Cost of Put

  • 2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

    While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Another example: Equity and bond-trading activity isn't a big deal to Wells, as the bulk of its exposure to the stock market is its wealth management business that generates reliable recurring revenue even if the market is tanking.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 14. On average, analysts forecasted a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The EIA also showed a weekly inventory decline of 100,000 barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles edged up by 100,000 barrels.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.