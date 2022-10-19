Torque Vectoring Market Size to Grow by USD 15.34 Bn, BorgWarner Inc., and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the torque vectoring market estimates that the market size will register a growth of USD 15.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Improved safety and vehicle dynamics are driving the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost and complexity of electric vehicle transmission will impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Scope

The torque vectoring market report covers the following areas:

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as VecTrac, which provides AWD function in a front-wheel drive architecture.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as torque converter clutch.

Continental AG - The company offers torque vectoring such as aquaplaning assistance technology.

Dana Inc. - The company offers torque vectoring such as TM4 TautronicTM AC S1 SC as a controller for AC Induction motor and mobile machine management.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers torque vectoring such as powerXL DG1 general-purpose variable frequency drives.

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the torque vectoring market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the torque vectoring market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the torque vectoring market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of torque vectoring market vendors

Torque Vectoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.16 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Light commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 Dana Inc.

10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.8 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC

10.9 Hyundai Motor Co

10.10 JTEKT Corp.

10.11 Linamar Corp.

10.12 Magna International Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

