U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,877.32
    -22.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,351.29
    +13.14 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,469.68
    -165.63 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.41
    -29.95 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    -0.72 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -8.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    -0.0113 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9970
    -0.1040 (-3.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0133 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3630
    +1.2830 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,584.55
    -340.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    +0.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

TorQuest Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec complete the sale of Barrette Outdoor Living to CRH

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TorQuest Partners ("TorQuest"), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), Les Entreprises Barrette Ltée, management and co-investors successfully completed the previously announced sale of Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc. ("Barrette"), North America's leading provider of residential fencing and railing solutions, to CRH plc for an enterprise value of $1.9 billion.

Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette said, "TorQuest and CDPQ have been ideal partners for us. Their commitment to investing in our business and our people has provided Barrette with a solid platform for continued growth and success. We are delighted with the success of our partnership with TorQuest and CDPQ and excited about the next chapter of our business evolution as part of CRH."

TorQuest's Jonathan Fraser and Jonathan Tarshis Neil noted, "Our investment in Barrette exemplifies TorQuest's strategy of partnering with strong management teams and investing in their businesses to achieve a shared vision for growth. Barrette is a North American leader in sustainable outdoor living solutions – we are very grateful to Jean and all of the management and employees of Barrette for our partnership and wish them continued success with CRH."

CRH was represented by the law firm of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Barrette was represented by Latham & Watkins, LLP and Torys LLP. Goldman Sachs & Co. and Barclays Capital acted as exclusive financial advisers to Barrette.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

About Barrette Outdoor Living

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside SideTM. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, homecenters and lumberyards. Featuring more than 70 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information visit www.barretteoutdoorliving.com.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$3.5 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently investing from TorQuest Partners Fund V, a C$1.4 billion fund that closed in March 2020. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www.torquest.com.

About CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 419.8 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torquest-partners-and-caisse-de-depot-et-placement-du-quebec-complete-the-sale-of-barrette-outdoor-living-to-crh-301583791.html

SOURCE TorQuest Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

    Elon Musk, meme aficionado and the world’s richest person, issued his first public response to Twitter’s vow that it will haul him into court to enforce the terms of his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn […]

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Mullen Automotive stock soars after Amazon delivery partner orders up to 600 EVs

    Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • 2 Cheap Commodity Stocks That Could Be Golden

    These cheaply valued shares discount a deep recession but don’t reflect the huge improvement in their industry’s balance sheets since the last commodity downturn in 2016.

  • Meta, Amazon, Tesla stocks fall as tech sector under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down sectors and stocks moving the most in intraday trading.

  • Alibaba Is Tumbling. Chinese Tech Stocks Have a New Headache.

    Alibaba and Tencent were just fined over deal disclosure rules. It's a fresh headache for an embattled sector.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the two energy stocks that could benefit the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Expect Wider Swings With This EV Charging Station Company

    As we kick off the week, equities are starting off the day by moving lower, but our shares of EV charging company ChargePoint are falling more to the downside than the overall market. Knowing this, as we've seen in recent weeks with CHPT shares and should continue to expect, are wider swings relative to the S&P 500. The other item hitting all EV charging station stocks this morning, including EVgo , Volta Inc. , and Blink Charging , is a report from DA Davidson that discusses how a number of those companies are undercapitalized.

  • NIO conducts own probe into Grizzly short-seller report, retains forensic accounting firm

    NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With strong margins, high growth, and recurring revenue, the software sector is still a great place for investors to explore.

  • 2 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Dividend stocks are a great way to navigate volatile markets. History has shown that companies with solid balance sheets, diverse revenue streams, and a rich tradition of increasing annual distributions to shareholders tend to be the best vehicles when it comes to staving off the negative effects of economic downturns. With this insight in mind, my top two dividend stocks to buy right now are Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE: TAK).

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 56% and 93% to Buy Right Now

    In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index's nearly 30% drop across the stretch marked its worst-ever start to a year. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already changed how the world travels and lives, and it's likely that the company's long-term growth story is still just getting started. With the stock down roughly 42% year to date and 56% from its lifetime high, investors have a chance to build a discounted position in a company with massive long-term return potential.

  • Investors in 3M (NYSE:MMM) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last five years

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from labor shorta

  • Where Will Micron Technology Be in 5 Years?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's largest producers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. It's the third-largest DRAM manufacturer after Samsung and SK Hynix, according to IC Insights, while Trendforce ranks it as the fifth-largest producer of NAND chips. Unlike more broadly diversified companies like Samsung and Western Digital, which only generate a portion of their revenues from memory chips, Micron is a "pure play" on the memory market.