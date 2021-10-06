U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Torry Harris and 48 from Three, Ireland, win TM Forum's Excellence award

·3 min read

BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in Integration strategy and API-driven transformation delivery, along with Three Ireland's trusted youth brand, 48, won this year's TM Forum Excellence award in the 'Customer Experience and Trust' category.

The TM Forum Excellence awards recognizes top communication service providers (CSPs) and solution providers around the globe for outstanding work in digitally transforming the telecommunications industry.

This year the 95 entries received from 23 countries were judged by a panel of 22 independent industry experts. As a neutral, non-profit organization, TM Forum ensures that the awards are impartial, celebrating important examples of industry success and delivering valuable peer recognition.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris says, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition. We thank TM Forum for creating awareness and for sharing best practices from 48's transformation success with CSPs around the world. We are proud to be associated with 48, Ireland's first youth-focused, truly digital mobile brand. We helped modernize and migrate their legacy IT systems to the cloud by leveraging TM Forum's open digital architecture and open APIs to create a new digital experience."

"As the winners of this year's Excellence Awards show us, unlocking growth and creating long-term value is possible through innovation, partnership, and digital transformation. Our independent, impartial judging panel has once again recognized the outstanding achievements being made to accelerate change in our industry," commented Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

About 48

Three Ireland's second brand '48' is the nation's first truly digital-only youth mobile network. Three Ireland relaunched 48 in March 2020 with a new brand position, product and experience. 48 introduced totally new SIM plans that challenged the conventional wisdom of the market. 48 saw an opportunity to give the user control of their product and purchase. They created a product allowing customers to do more with their data, swap minutes for data, share data with friends, save data for a rainy day and donate data to charity, and all delivered through their my48 account. To know more, visit https://48.ie/

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. To know more, visit https://www.tmforum.org/

Media Contact:
Diganta Kumar Barooah
marketing@thbs.com
+91-80-41827200

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torry-harris-and-48-from-three-ireland-win-tm-forums-excellence-award-301393738.html

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS)

