U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,860.50
    -47.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.56
    -1.65 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3680
    +1.3680 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,667.84
    +1,802.56 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.98
    +19.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.22
    -32.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Torry Harris wins DevOps excellence award for the best AIOps/MLOps tool

·2 min read

NEW YORK, BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy, API Management and delivery, today announced its win in this year's DevOps Excellence Award for '4Sight' - an AIOps/MLOps based analytics and prediction tool. 4Sight can solve the problem of fragmented data and focus on emerging patterns to detect anomalies across operations.

4Sight is API-driven and built to work with any source of data (logs, databases, streaming data etc.) to give intelligent insights to users. The framework generates widgets which can be embedded into any existing application, thereby seamlessly bringing in analytics & prediction capabilities to an application. The highly configurable machine learning models allow users to deploy it for multiple purposes, including AI-Ops and event predictions.

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. There are many ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best of every organization, team, individual, product and tool.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "We are glad to bring 4Sight to the DevOps community and get recognition for it through the DevOps excellence awards. 4Sight is used by many of our clients as an AI/ML-driven operational analytics tool. It is used for central log analytics with data from log files across the integration platform."

"We are constantly enhancing the features of 4Sight, making it more industry specific and easier to use, with a rich user experience," she further adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

Contact:

Diganta Kumar Barooah
marketing@thbs.com
+(91) 80-41827200
Torry Harris Integration Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torry-harris-wins-devops-excellence-award-for-the-best-aiopsmlops-tool-301527140.html

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Ant Group to take over Singapore-based payments firm 2C2P as fintech giant sharpens focus on growth, overseas expansion

    Ant Group, the financial technology affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P under a deal that will see the Alipay operator become the firm's majority shareholder. The move is expected to boost the payment options of Ant's Alipay+, a cross-border digital payment service introduced in 2020, which can process a wide range of mobile payment methods from around the world. Alibaba owns the South China Morning

  • These Are the 23 Measures China Just Unveiled to Save the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled almost two dozen measures and promises intended to boost lending and support industries that have been battered by recent Covid outbreaks and lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defende

  • World’s richest man Elon Musk says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ among friends’ houses

    Tesla and Space X founder has an estimated net worth of $251bn

  • How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok

    In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.” “Wear it proudly,” the letter said. Gundel did just that, affixing the pin to her black-and-yellow Dollar General uniform, next to her name badge. “I wanted the world to see it,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest c

  • China Port Delays Spur Ships to Bypass Singapore to Refuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseA total of 3,02