U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.12
    +27.43 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,882.49
    +55.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,895.33
    +182.19 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.46
    +15.14 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    -1.98 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    -0.0110 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1480
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,994.96
    +1,679.19 (+7.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.58
    +7.88 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.79
    -8.49 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Tortoise is coming to Comic Con, and it's bringing burritos

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Tortoise is partnering with hospitality giant Sodexo to bring a mobile smart store -- which is basically a fancy vending machine with wheels -- to Comic Con this year.

One of Tortoise's robots, laden with Sodexo's carne asada burritos and 20-ounce bottles of Gatorade, will roam around the main Pavilion at the San Diego Convention Center to service Comic Con's estimated crowd of 135,000 attendees.

Tortoise will only have one mobile smart store at the event from July 21 to 24, but this partnership with Sodexo might provide future opportunities for scaling. Sodexo has a footprint in many college campuses across the U.S., for example, and through partnerships with robotic sidewalk delivery company Kiwibot has shown its commitment to trialing new technology.

Comic Con guests will be able to approach the robot, which will move "at tortoise speed," according to Tortoise co-founder Dmitry Shevelenko. A remote operator will recognize a potentially eager customer and stop the robot, allowing the customer to tap to pay with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. This will cause the cart to open, revealing the treats inside. Customers are trusted to take the exact number of burritos or Gatorades that they ordered and be on their merry way. Transactions take less than 15 seconds to complete, says Tortoise.

Tortoise started out using its remote positioning technology to rebalance shared electric scooters. Last year, Tortoise pivoted to robotic sidewalk delivery for supermarkets and convenience store chains, and this year it pivoted again to pursue mobile smart stores exclusively.

The business model differs from a hardware-as-a-service model. Instead, Tortoise uses a take-rate model, wherein it provides the robot and software for free and takes 10% of gross sales.

To date, Tortoise has 40 mobile smart stores deployed across the U.S., said Shevelenko.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • Can Ethereum Rally to $2000, as BTC Price Reclaims $23,000?

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingChina’s mobile phone shipments jumped 9.2% last month, led by overseas vendors such as Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. while domestic

  • Porsche Taycans will charge faster and go farther with latest update

    Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV.

  • Why Nikon and Canon have given up on DSLRs

    The biggest news in the camera industry this month is that Nikon is reportedly halting development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run.

  • The Morning After: The 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope

    There’s a 68GB SSD floating inside the James Webb Space Telescope, US Congress calls for the FTC to regulate how VPN companies operate, UK forces Meta to halt its forced sale of Giphy.

  • Tesla forced to pay for owner’s $115,000 car over its ‘dangerous’ Autopilot—but don’t expect it will do this for everyone

    A German court rules Autopilot is a "massive danger" to inner-city driving, but don't expect an avalanche of damage claims to follow as precedents mean little in the country’s legal system.

  • Confirmed: Amazon Delivery Drones Aren’t Just a Punchline Anymore

    Amazon’s Prime Air test deliveries has expanded to College Station, Texas, painting a hopeful future for drone package delivery.

  • Microsoft helps speed up work on AI for autonomous drones and flying taxis

    Microsoft has unveiled a platform that helps prep autonomous drones and flying taxis for the real world.

  • Liberty Defense Announces Beta Trial Update

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it has finalized plans for the start of the upcoming beta trials of its HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection system, with the first beta unit on track to be delivered to its testing location by the end of August 2022.

  • 7 Takeaways From Online Travel Agencies Slugging It Out on Mobile

    Online Travel This Week There were winners, including Vrbo, Hopper, and Expedia, and losers such as Airbnb, in the first half of 2022 in the U.S. as online travel agencies competed with one another via mobile app updates; Snap, TikTok, and TV marketing campaigns; and other forms of paid search spend. Here are seven takeaways […]

  • The best educational toys for kids

    Here's the latest list of best educational toys for children, as chosen by experts from Engadget.

  • Smartphone shipments within China up 9.1% year-on-year in June-govt data

    Shipments of smartphones within China grew 9.1% year-on-year to 27.5 million handsets in June, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Shipments were up from about 25.2 million handsets in June 2021 and 20.6 million in May 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. Overall smartphone shipments in China in the first six months of 2022 fell 21.8% year-on-year, according to CAICT.

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • Enterprise Software Stocks Won’t Be Immune to a Recession, Analyst Warns

    The analyst cut target prices on 28 stocks to reflect currency headwinds and potential for a downturn.

  • Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

    A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.

  • Discord voice chats are finally coming to Xbox consoles, but it's complicated

    Starting today, Xbox Insiders can test the functionality before a wider rollout later this year.

  • Netflix trying new method to crack down on password sharing

    Netflix is testing a new way to stop subscribers from sharing passwords.