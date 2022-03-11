U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,907.70
    -536.40 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for First Quarter 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PSXP
  • PSX

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the first quarter of 2022. Following the close of trading on March 18, 2022, the indices will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM

(EGWESG/EGWESGT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

Aalberts NV

AALB NA

Deletion

Sulzer AG

SUN SW

Addition

Kitz Corp

6498 JP

Addition

Lixil Corp

5938 JP

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM

(TPMT/TPAYMENT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

Yiren Digital Ltd

YRD US

Deletion

Boku Inc

BOKU LN

Addition

Wise PLC

WISE LN

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM

(DCRBN/DCRBNT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc

EOSE US

Deletion

Romeo Power Inc

RMO US

There are no changes to Tortoise MLP Index ® ,Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM , Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization Index SM and Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS SM Index in the current rebalance.

Full constituent lists for each index from the previous quarter rebalance can be found here:

Tortoise MLP Index ® (TMLP):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview-121721.pdf

Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM (TNAP):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview-121721.pdf

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM (EGWESG):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1260/egwesg-constituent-overview-121721.pdf

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM (TPMT): https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview-121721.pdf

Full constituent lists for the newly launched indexes can be found here:

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization Index SM (RCYCL)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4928/rcycl-constituent-overview-12722.pdf

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS Index SM (RECYCLE)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4927/recycle-constituent-overview-12722.pdf

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM (DCRBN)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4984/dcrbn-constituent-overview-123121-002.pdf

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com .

The Tortoise MLP Index ® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ("SIC") system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline Index SM , and Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM (the "Indices"). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by TIS Advisors and its affiliates. S&P ® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

The Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. The Index includes an assessment of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. TortoiseEcofin makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com

SOURCE: TortoiseEcofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692808/TortoiseEcofin-Announces-Index-Updates-for-First-Quarter-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation sets fresh 40-year high: February CPI rises 7.9% over last year

    U.S. consumers paid more for a variety of goods and services in February compared to the prior month and year, with prices climbing across the economy amid lingering supply and demand imbalances.

  • Biden announces new sanctions to 'squeeze' Russia

    On Friday, President Biden announced new trade sanctions against Russia, as Ukraine remained under siege. Biden announced the U.S. will revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status and ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood and diamonds.

  • Large boulders tumble across Blue Ridge Parkway, prompting multi-day closure in NC

    The slide is Mount Mitchell and Craggy Gardens Visitor Center.

  • Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall: Show Will Celebrate ‘This Moment with These Women’

    "Well, Amy punched and Wanda spit on me. That was in our first rehearsal," the actress joked to IndieWire of prepping for the big gig.

  • Putin says Russia will emerge from sanctions stronger

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the country would emerge stronger from the sanctions that Western governments have imposed over its war on Ukraine."These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin said during a Russian government meeting. "There are some questions, problems and difficulties but in the past we have overcome them and we will overcome them now.""In the end, this will all lead to an increase in our...

  • Winter Storm Quinlan: Bomb cyclone expected to bring snow, cold temperatures

    Friday night into Saturday, the National Weather Service is predicting freezing temperatures, 1-2 inches of snow and slippery roads as a result.

  • Statements on the red carpet: 5 times celebrities made a sartorial stand for women

    From the Time's Up movement to challenging the dress code, these celebrities stood up for themselves and others on the red carpet

  • Gushing RNC interview with Trump calls him ‘so great to women’

    ‘You always had the majesty of the office in your heart,’ RNC chair says, heaping praise on former president

  • Florida Republican ridiculed for saying she supports Ukraine ‘no fly zone’ even though she ‘doesn’t know what it’ll mean’

    Maria Elvira Salazar sits on the House committee on foreign affairs

  • Gas prices causing pain for mobile small business owners

    The price of gas is causing pain at the pump for small business owners that provide mobile services.

  • Ukraine envoy to Japan says Putin may be willing to use nuclear weapons

    The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Friday it was possible Russian President Vladimir Putin would be willing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the face of its determined resistance against the Russian invasion. Korsunsky told Reuters in an interview. Late last month, Putin ordered his military command to put Russia's deterrence forces - which include nuclear arms - on high alert, citing what he called aggressive statements by NATO leaders and Western economic sanctions against Moscow.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) plunged 44% on Friday, following reports that the Chinese ride-hailing leader was ceasing its preparations for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. DiDi reportedly went ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) in June despite calls from Chinese regulators to first strengthen its data management systems, so as to better protect its users' personal information. In December, the situation worsened to the point that Didi announced its intention to delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha