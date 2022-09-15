U.S. markets closed

TortoiseEcofin Announces Revised Index Updates for Third Quarter 2022

TortoiseEcofin
·7 min read
TortoiseEcofin

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today announced updated additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the third quarter of 2022, superseding the announcement from September 9, 2022. Following the close of trading on Friday, September 16, 2022, the indices will be rebalanced according to their stated methodologies and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index®

(TMLP/TMLPT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

HMLP US

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM

(TNAP/TNAPT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Excelerate Energy Inc

EE US

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM

(EGWESG/EGWESGT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

WMS US

Addition

Rinnai Corp

5947 JP

Deletion

American States Water Co

AWR US

Deletion

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd

371 HK

Deletion

California Water Service Group

CWT US

Deletion

China Water Affairs Group Ltd

855 HK

Deletion

Guangdong Investment Ltd

270 HK

Deletion

Kitz Corp

6498 JP

Deletion

METAWATER Co Ltd

9551 JP

Deletion

Middlesex Water Co

MSEX US

Deletion

Miura Co Ltd

6005 JP

Deletion

Mueller Water Products Inc

MWA US

Deletion

Organo Corp

6368 JP

Deletion

Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd

RWC AU

Deletion

SJW Group

SJW US

Deletion

York Water Co/The

YORW US

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM

(TPMT/TPAYMENT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

Iress Ltd

IRE AU

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM

(DCRBN/DCRBNT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Excelerate Energy Inc

EE US

Addition

NextDecade Corp

NEXT US

Deletion

ESS Tech Inc

GWH US

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS Index SM

(RECYCLE/RECYCLET)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos S/A

AMBP3 BZ

Addition

GFL Environmental Inc

GFL US

Addition

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc

HCCI US

Addition

OPAL Fuels Inc

OPAL US

Addition

Republic Services Inc

RSG US

Addition

Umicore SA

UMI BB

Addition

Waste Connections Inc

WCN US

Deletion

Albioma SA

ABIO FP

Deletion

Xebec Adsorption Inc

XBC CT

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization Index SM

(RCYCL/RCYCLT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos S/A

AMBP3 BZ

Addition

GFL Environmental Inc

GFL US

Addition

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc

HCCI US

Addition

OPAL Fuels Inc

OPAL US

Addition

Republic Services Inc

RSG US

Addition

Umicore SA

UMI BB

Addition

Waste Connections Inc

WCN US

Deletion

Albioma SA

ABIO FP

Deletion

Xebec Adsorption Inc

XBC CT

Full constituent lists for each index from the previous quarter rebalance can be found here:

Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP):

https://spac.tortoiseadvisors.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM (EGWESG):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1260/egwesg-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM (TPMT):

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM (DCRBN)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4984/dcrbn-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization Index SM (RCYCL)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4928/rcycl-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS Index SM (RECYCLE)

https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/4927/recycle-constituent-overview-062122.pdf

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ("SIC") system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®, Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM, and Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM (the "Indices"). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by TIS Advisors and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

The Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM represents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. The Index includes an assessment of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations.Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The indices mentioned above are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. TortoiseEcofin makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

SOURCE: TortoiseEcofin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716217/TortoiseEcofin-Announces-Revised-Index-Updates-for-Third-Quarter-2022

