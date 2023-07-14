Tory Burch sandals are $60 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is officially here for those who have spent a minimum of $500 at Nordstrom. The deals are selling out very quickly but we're here to help you find the best savings possible. If you're looking for a new pair of sandals, the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal is a Reviewed-approved staple that customers rave about. Right now, you can save up to $60 on the cult-favorite Tory Burch sandal at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Nordstrom deal: Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale to save up to $60 on Tory Burch sandals.

From $138.60 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a super comfortable sandal, consider the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandal. These sandals are a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $60 off. Typically $198 in the lavender/black/ivory colorway, you can scoop these classic lightweight Tory Burch sandals in silver for just $138.60, making this an incredible Nordstrom deal you won't want to miss.

➤Nordstrom deals: Get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale—save on Michael Kors, Spanx

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, shoppers can score the best deals on top-rated brands like Spanx, Nuna, Cole Haan and Nordstrom Made brands (hello, Zella joggers). Some of the best deals at last year's Nordstrom Anniversary sale included denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your summer look and stock up on colder weather must-haves—like jackets, jeans and boots. This year we'll be on the lookout for deals on pricier brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 officially opens to the public on Monday, July 17. For select Nordstrom cardholders, however, the deals started for some as early as Tuesday, July 11. Icon cardholders, or those who have spent at least $15,000 at Nordstrom, had first dibs on the deals and are eligible to shop the sale starting Tuesday, July 11. Ambassador shoppers who have spent a minimum of $5,000 at Nordstrom gained access to the sale on Wednesday, July 12 while Influencers, or those who have spent a minimum of $500 at Nordstrom, can shop the Anniversary sale starting Thursday, July 13.

➤Amazon deals: Prime Day 2023 is over but Amazon deals on Apple, iRobot, and Samsonite are still live

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is slated to end Sunday, August 6. Each year the best Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals typically sell fast, so we recommend shopping early to ensure you get the products you need at the price you want.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: $60 off Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals