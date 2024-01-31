Tory rebels demand Hunt scrap tourist tax

The Chancellor previously said he would “look again” at the pros and cons of VAT-free shopping - REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jeremy Hunt has been urged to ditch the tourist tax on retailers by a group of MPs led by Tory rebels.

The 64-strong cross-party group including 38 Tory MPs and peers have written to the Chancellor to introduce a “new internationally competitive tax-free shopping scheme” for international visitors to the UK.

They warn that the removal of tax-free shopping in 2021 has had “significant repercussions” for tourism, manufacturing, leisure, retail and hospitality businesses across the UK, and not just in London.

They include former cabinet ministers Dame Priti Patel, Sir Liam Fox, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Damien Green and David Jones as well as former ministers Kelly Tolhurst, who oversaw aviation, Caroline Dinenage, the current chairman of the culture committee, Tracey Crouch, a transport minister, and Paul Scully.

Campaigners believe the Treasury is actively considering scrapping the tourist tax amid growing evidence of the damage that it is having on visitor spending compared with UK competitor countries.

Mr Hunt said in the Autumn Statement that he would “look again” at the pros and cons of the tax perk, after research showed a fall-off in spending and visitor numbers.

In their letter the group says that ditching the tax could lead to a 90pc boost to spending for every pound in VAT rebated on visitor sales.

“Research by the Association for International Retail (AIR) shows that British shops are losing £1.5bn per year as non-EU international visitors choose instead to spend in France, Italy, and Spain where tax-free shopping schemes are in place,” they said.

“Introducing a new, internationally competitive tax-free shopping scheme would help UK businesses rebuild the economy and for every £1 rebated in tax-free, the Treasury would gain £1.90 in return through the direct and indirect effects of increased visitor spending, according to the AIR.

“By positioning the UK as a world-renowned shopping destination, the scheme can foster inward investment and growth across the visitor economy – strengthening our supply chains and driving economic activity in all regions and businesses throughout the UK.

“We are encouraged by your recent comments on the matter at the Autumn Statement and urge you to introduce tax-free shopping for international visitors at the next fiscal event.”

Critics say the wider loss to the UK economy of closing the tax perk is £2.5bn more than any gain in VAT revenues making it a major “own goal” for a government desperately trying to kick-start growth.

Visits from the rest of the world outside Europe and the US were down by 19pc between July and September compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Spending by visitors from China was down 41pc in the summer last year compared with 2019.

By contrast, visitor spend in France and Italy has increased significantly post-pandemic from key visitor markets including the USA.

Earlier this week FTSE 100 bosses including Stuart Machin, the chief of Marks & Spencer, and Paul Marchant, boss of Primark, were among 420 signatories writing to the Chancellor urging him to reintroduce the VAT rebate scheme.

“It is clear that the removal of tax-free shopping is turning into an extraordinary own-goal for the UK,” they said. “We understand that there are pressures on the public finances at the present time. But the evidence shows that reinstating tax-free shopping would be a win for both business and the taxpayer.”

