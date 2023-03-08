U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,860.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,148.75
    -20.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.23 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1817
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6720
    +0.5810 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,141.67
    -341.35 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.46
    -7.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,370.92
    +61.76 (+0.22%)
     

Toshiba develops a lightweight, compact, high-power superconducting motor prototype for mobility applications - contributes to carbon neutrality in industries and transportation

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Civil Aviation Organization, which defines how commercial aircraft should be operated, set a new target in October 2022 to reduce CO₂ emissions from international aviation by 15% from 2024 onward compared to 2019, and to virtually zero by 2050. Consequently, conventional fossil fuel gas will gradually be replaced by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

2MW Mega Power Toshiba Superconducting Motor (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
2MW Mega Power Toshiba Superconducting Motor (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
Prototype of Toshiba Superconducting Motor (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
Prototype of Toshiba Superconducting Motor (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
Toshiba combines technologies to achieve a greater good (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
Toshiba combines technologies to achieve a greater good (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143351-toshiba-superconducting-motor/

However, to achieve total carbon neutrality, it is necessary to explore carbon-free SAF and aviation systems as a whole; thus, the industry needs to develop lightweight and high-powered motors for propulsion systems.

Toshiba announced in June last year on developing a prototype for a compact, high-speed superconducting motor with a maximum output of 2 MW, bringing together its manufacturing technology for high-speed rotating machines and superconductivity technology. The newly developed superconducting motor weighs only a few hundred kilograms, has an outer diameter of about 50 cm, and an overall length of about 70 cm (excluding the shaft), which is "less than one-tenth" of a motor with the same level of power output. This World-First invention is attracting attention both in Japan and abroad, from the aircraft industry and automobile, railroad, and other mobility companies, engine manufacturers, and universities.

The mobility industry is transforming, with electric vehicles replacing gasoline-powered cars; the aviation industry will also expect to replace jet engines powered by fossil fuels with electric motors. The next generation of electric aircraft will aim to achieve carbon neutrality. However, the current situation could be more challenging to achieve this goal.

Toshiba's superconducting motor solves this challenge by combining years of experience and advanced technologies. Toshiba has been manufacturing turbine generators for years and possesses many technologies for manufacturing high-speed rotating machines. Toshiba also develops superconductivity technology. By combining these two technologies, this superconducting motor can realize lightweight, high-output density, and high-speed rotation requirements and can be made available for large mobility applications. It will significantly contribute to the electrification of aircraft and the mobility sector.

With rich manufacturing experience, innovative technology, and a deep commitment to a greener, better world, Toshiba is working towards achieving carbon neutrality in industries and transportation.

Toshiba Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)
Toshiba Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Corporation)

SOURCE Toshiba Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Tesla Rival Hyundai Rolls Out New Electric SUV

    The South Korea electric vehicle maker rolls out a second generation version of its all-electric SUV.

  • GM and Ford May Be Wishing Tesla Succeeds. Here’s Why.

    Tesla is a disruptive force upending the traditional car business. That isn't all bad for existing industry players.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

    Amazon is permanently closing eight of its cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York. The closures mark Amazon's latest move to rein in some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • NTSB to Probe Norfolk Southern Safety Culture After Derailments, Accidents

    The railroad’s CEO is slated to testify before a Senate panel on Thursday about the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • GBTC discount narrows following arguments in Grayscale-SEC lawsuit

    Arguments in a closely-followed lawsuit between crypto firm Grayscale and the SEC suggested some investors are optimistic Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust could win approval to convert to an ETF.

  • More Horror: United Airlines Planes Collide In Boston

    The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport. "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," said the FAA in a statement regarding Monday's incident. The ground collision follows an incident last week in which a Learjet and a JetBlue flight nearly collided at Logan Airport, when a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.