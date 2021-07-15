Toshiba and Insignia add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to their 2020 Fire TVs

If you’re an Apple user with a 2020 Toshiba or Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, you’ll want to look out for the latest software update for your television set as it adds support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay 2 allows you to stream audio and video content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac to a compatible device. It’s also possible to mirror the screen on your iOS device. With HomeKit, meanwhile, you can control your TV using Siri or the Home app on iOS and macOS. Using voice commands, it’s possible to turn the TV on and off, as well as adjust the volume and control playback.

To take advantage of that latter functionality, you’ll need to dig into the settings menu on your TV, navigate to the “Display and Sounds” section and select “AirPlay and HomeKit.” From there, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. If all you want to do is use AirPlay, you don’t have to do anything special; the feature is enabled by default after installing the new software.