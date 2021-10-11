U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,543.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,746.75
    -61.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.20
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    +0.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.3280
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,152.46
    +240.55 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.39
    +2.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,301.05
    +252.11 (+0.90%)
     

Toshiba says strategic review results to be delayed to Nov 12

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki,
In this article:
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said on Monday it would announce the results of a strategic review of its business along with its quarterly earnings results and a new mid-term business plan on Nov. 12.

A spokesperson said the results of Toshiba's strategic review would be part of the new business plan. The company had previously said the review would be announced this month.

Toshiba is under pressure from activist shareholders to conduct a review after it was found to have colluded with the Japanese government to put pressure on foreign investors.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

