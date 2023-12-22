Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,789.75
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,628.00
    -128.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,910.75
    -45.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.50
    -6.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.62
    +0.73 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,061.80
    +10.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.74
    +0.09 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2704
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2390
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,705.29
    -196.45 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.69
    +14.32 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.13
    -10.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,169.05
    +28.58 (+0.09%)
     

Toshiba sees power chips as immediate growth driver after $14 billion buyout

1
Reuters
·1 min read
The logo of Toshiba Corporation displayed at the company's building in Kawasaki,

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp sees power management chips as an immediate profit driver on the back of surging electric vehicle (EV) demand, its chief executive said on Friday, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate was taken private.

"We want to expand (production) capacity for power chips as quickly as possible," Chief Executive Taro Shimada told a press conference held to mark the completion of a $14 billion buyout by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Toshiba plans to spend 125 billion yen ($175.57 million) to more than double power chip production, aiming to catch up with power chip giants such as Infineon Technologies AG.

"We will make optimal resource allocation to growth areas and potential profit both in Japan and overseas," he said, adding that the company aims to quickly achieve a return on sales of 10% or more.

When asked about the possibility of restructuring and selling unprofitable businesses, Shimada said nothing had been decided. He also declined to comment on the time frame for a potential relisting of shares, saying it would be up to JIP to decide.

($1 = 142.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Advertisement