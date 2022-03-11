Toshiba shareholder Farallon calls on it to solicit buy-out offers

Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of Toshiba Corp's largest shareholders on Friday called on it to solicit buy-out offers, joining a chorus of investors that have opposed the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up.

Farallon Capital Management, a U.S. hedge fund that owns more than 6% of Toshiba, making it the third-largest shareholder, said in a statement it planned to oppose the break-up plan and that Toshiba should solicit privatisation proposals.

It said Toshiba should carefully evaluate private equity interest and continue a strategic review.

Toshiba's top shareholder and two influential proxy advisory firms on Thursday said they opposed the company's plan to split up.

