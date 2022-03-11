U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.25
    +6.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,214.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,592.50
    +6.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.15
    +1.13 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -10.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.7190
    +0.5890 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,903.09
    -456.91 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.54
    -6.98 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Toshiba shareholder Farallon calls on it to solicit buy-out offers

·1 min read
Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo
In this article:
  • TOSYY

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of Toshiba Corp's largest shareholders on Friday called on it to solicit buy-out offers, joining a chorus of investors that have opposed the Japanese conglomerate's plan to break itself up.

Farallon Capital Management, a U.S. hedge fund that owns more than 6% of Toshiba, making it the third-largest shareholder, said in a statement it planned to oppose the break-up plan and that Toshiba should solicit privatisation proposals.

It said Toshiba should carefully evaluate private equity interest and continue a strategic review.

Toshiba's top shareholder and two influential proxy advisory firms on Thursday said they opposed the company's plan to split up.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Sam Holmes)

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."