U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.75
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,257.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,901.75
    +8.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.65
    -0.22 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0760
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7800
    -0.0900 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,527.03
    +752.76 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.11
    +15.48 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,713.23
    +299.35 (+1.09%)
     

Toshiba to flag that activist board nominees not approved unanimously -sources

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makiko Yamazaki
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki,
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOSYY

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp plans to notify its shareholders that board director nominees from two of its major hedge fund shareholders were not approved unanimously by the nomination committee, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In a rare move, the embattled conglomerate plans to include the note on the divided vote in a booklet for its annual shareholders meeting on June 28, the two sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is still private.

Toshiba has proposed Nabeel Bhanji, a portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management, be given board seats, a potential turning point in a long battle between Toshiba and its activist shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in half a year in May as consumer sentiment recovered further following the easing of coronavirus curbs, though high energy and material costs pushed up input prices by a record rate. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.6 from the prior month's final of 50.7, with activity coming in well above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion. "That said, rising prices remained a slight drag on demand, as cost burdens rose at a record rate."

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation outpaced forecasts again, accelerating beyond 5% for the first time in more than 13 years and prompting the central bank to signal further interest rate hikes and the government to ramp up price-relief measures.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts

  • S.Korea May inflation hits near 14-yr high, beats expectations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before, the Statistics Korea data showed, speeding up from a 4.8% rise the previous month and faster than 5.1% tipped in a Reuters poll.

  • Asian Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares followed their US peers higher Friday ahead of a key jobs report as traders weighed the outlook for inflation and growth. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy:

  • Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain as OPEC+ Supply Boost Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a sixth weekly advance after a keenly anticipated OPEC+ meeting delivered only a modest increase in output that failed to assuage concerns over a widening supply deficit. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shr

  • All options on table in China tariff review, U.S. trade official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense." "We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.

  • Coinbase to extend hiring freeze and rescind some accepted offers - blog post

    Coinbase Global Inc will extend its hiring freeze for the foreseeable future and rescind a number of accepted offers in order to deal with current macroeconomic conditions, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. Coinbase earlier froze hiring for two weeks as fears of rising interest rates rocked the cryptocurrency market. "We always knew crypto would be volatile, but that volatility alongside larger economic factors may test the company, and us personally, in new ways," said L.J. Brock, Coinbase's chief people officer, in the blog post.

  • Frontier offers $250 million break-up fee in Spirit Airlines deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Frontier Group Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to salvage its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. The sweetening of the terms, first reported by Reuters, comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal with Frontier because Spirit failed to negotiate a break-up fee should U.S. antitrust regulators shoot down their deal. "Given our conviction that regulators will find this combination to be pro-competitive, we have agreed to institute a reverse termination fee," Frontier Chairman William Franke said.

  • CreditRich co-founders detail the value of credit and having a ‘wealth management system’

    CreditRich Co-Founders Angel Rich and Courtney Keen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their partnership with Visa to promote financial literacy and help communities build up their credit scores, in addition to how their app will aid in managing debt.

  • County official near DC says he will ‘never prosecute a woman for having an abortion’

    A Fairfax County, Va., official this week said that he doesn’t have plans to ever prosecute individuals who receive abortions amid revelations that the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to reverse the ruling that made the procedure a federally constitutional right. In an interview with WTOP News published on Tuesday, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney…

  • How Singapore Airlines Beat the Pandemic and Came Out Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The day after Wuhan went into a lockdown in January 2020, Singapore Airlines Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong called a crisis meeting at Airline House, the company’s massive, factory-like headquarters at the end of Changi Airport’s runways. The question to be answered: How bad is this going to be?Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJami

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Shares in Boeing Flew Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up by almost 7% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. First, the German government announced it would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing as part of its plan to increase military spending. The deal is rumored to be potentially worth more than $4 billion for Boeing.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract. Salesforce didn't beat earnings by much, but the results came in better than expected and it was all the market needed to see to plow into the stock.

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.