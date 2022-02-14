U.S. markets closed

TOSHIBA UNVEILS PATH TO 30TB BY FY23

·3 min read

PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES, FC-MAMR AND MAS-MAMR, WILL FUEL AREAL DENSITY GROWTH

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Corporation held an investor relations event in Tokyo, Japan. During Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's presentation, Mr. Hiroyuki Sato, President & CEO of the company, unveiled a descriptive roadmap of Toshiba's next-generation Nearline HDDs. Data generation continues to grow at a double digit rates every year, and demand from cloud companies to store the burgeoning data is driving the need for higher capacity HDDs. To meet this surging demand, Toshiba plans to leverage its proprietary recording technologies, FC-MAMR (Flux-Controlled - Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording), MAS-MAMR (Microwave Assisted Switching – Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording), and Disk Stacking technology to lift Nearline HDD capacities to 30TB by FY2023, and greater capacities beyond.

Roadmap of Larger Capacity HDDs for Data Centers
Roadmap of Larger Capacity HDDs for Data Centers
(PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation)

"Toshiba continues to work closely with the cloud companies to understand their exact capacity and performance requirements, and the ability to utilize our next-generation technologies will be key to meeting our customers' needs," said Yuichi Nanno, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation. "Many years of close collaboration work with our key component suppliers is leading to impactful technology breakthroughs to achieve higher capacities, which ultimately reduces TCO (total cost of ownership) of our Nearline HDDs."

To learn more about:
FC-MAMR(https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/content/dam/toshiba-ss-v2/master/en/storage/product/data-center-enterprise/202102025_nearlineHDD_18TB_e.pdf)
MAS-MAMR(https://www.toshiba-storage.asia/hdd-recording-perfomance-with-microwave-assisted-switching-microwave-assisted-magnetic-recording-mas-mamr/)

As a global technology company that has been innovating in storage for years, Toshiba offers a comprehensive portfolio of HDD products that address the storage needs of enterprise, datacenter, surveillance, and client markets. Toshiba solves customer challenges with innovative HDD models focusing on four primary market segments. The AL Series focuses on the Enterprise Performance segment; the MG Series is aimed at Enterprise Capacity and Data Center needs; the MQ Series covers the broad spectrum of use cases that require Mobile Client HDDs; and the DT Series addresses the surveillance and traditional Desktop Client use cases.

For more information on Toshiba's line of storage products, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products.html

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (TET)
Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation is responsible for the sales and marketing promotion and support of Toshiba hard disk drives and Toshiba External HDDs in Taiwan, Mainland China and Southeast Asian countries. TET is the best partner to Enterprise server, storage and notebook computers, and its mission is to offer the best service and products embodying the highest quality and most leading-edge technology. For more information, visit us at:
http://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products.html

About Toshiba Electronics Asia (Singapore)
Toshiba Electronics Asia (Singapore) ("TEA") is under Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. TEA was founded in 1990, and is responsible for the sales, marketing and services for Toshiba's wide range of storage solutions in Asia Pacific, which includes the Canvio Portable External Hard Drives and Internal Hard Drives. TEA is the best partner to consumers and enterprises, and its mission is to offer the best services and products that embody the highest quality and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about TEA, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/storage.html

SOURCE Toshiba Electronic Devices Storage Corporation

