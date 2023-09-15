U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.75
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,991.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,513.50
    +35.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +0.63 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.82
    -0.66 (-4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2430
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6060
    +0.1850 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,591.37
    +330.53 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.53
    +6.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.08
    +147.09 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     

Toshiba's No.1 shareholder to sell shares in JIP offer-source

Makiko Yamazaki
·1 min read
The logo of Toshiba Corporation displayed at the company's building in Kawasaki,

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba's largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management has decided to tender shares in the takeover offer led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Effissimo has 9.89% stake in Toshiba, according to a document filed to Japan's financial regulator on Thursday.

JIP, a private-equity firm, launched a 4,620 yen-per-share bid to take the industrial conglomerate private last month. It closes on Sept. 20.

At least two-thirds of shareholders need to tender their shares for the bid to succeed.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Neil Fullick)