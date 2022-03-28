U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.25
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,697.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,714.00
    -41.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    -4.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.93
    -4.97 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    -21.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.37 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6100
    +1.5500 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,988.59
    +2,306.75 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.24
    +68.71 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.10
    +11.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Toshiba's spin-off plan had support of 40% of shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOSYY

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's plan to spin off its devices unit had a shareholder support rate of 39.53%, while a separate call backed by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers garnered 44.60% support, a breakdown of the vote showed.

Shareholders voted down the competing proposals at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, leaving the direction of the Japanese conglomerate uncertain. Each proposal needed 50% of the vote to pass.

For the management-backed spin-off plan, nearly 60% of votes cast were against. Opposition to the plan had been widespread, including from Toshiba's three biggest shareholders as well as proxy shareholder advisory firms.

About 55% of votes were cast against the competing proposal from Singapore-based 3D Investment Partner - Toshiba's second-biggest shareholder after Effissimo Capital Management - which called for the conglomerate to solicit private equity buyout offers or minority investment.

The proposal from 3D, which owns over 7% of Toshiba, had the backing of other activist shareholders. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had advised against it.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

    Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections. The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the largest crude importer globally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7%, at $108.60.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Oil hit by Shanghai shutdown; yen sinks as BOJ defies the yield tide

    Asian shares faltered and oil prices slid on Monday as a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai hit economic activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan stood in the way of higher yields. The equity action was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down

    The Japanese yen slipped nearly 1% to a six-year low on Monday, after the Bank of Japan intervened to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while rising U.S. yields pushed the dollar higher against other currencies too. The BOJ, which has repeatedly said it is committed to keeping monetary policy loose, on Monday made two offers to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. The dollar climbed roughly 0.95% to 123.25 yen, its highest since December 2015.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • Tesla Stock Has Been on a Tear. Deliveries Can Keep It Going.

    The stock gained 32% over the eight days ended Thursday, putting it over $1,000 and its market cap above $1 trillion for the first time since January 2022.

  • Meituan Shares Surge as Much as 15% After Earnings Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surged as much as 15% in Hong Kong after its fourth-quarter results impressed analysts.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe stock snapped a two-day loss and w

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

  • When Investing for the Long Term Still Isn’t Long Enough

    The 1970s provide an unfortunate lesson for today's market turmoil: In some cases investing for 10 or 15 years is not long-term enough, writes Rick Bookstaber.