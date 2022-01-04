Total Assets Value

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

PayPoint plc
·1 min read
In this article:
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 December 2021, the Company's capital consisted of 68,747,474 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/