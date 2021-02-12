U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Total CBRS RAN Investments to Approach $2 B, According to Dell'Oro Group

·2 min read

CBRS Revenues Projected to Grow 3-Fold

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the overall CBRS market sentiment remains healthy and cumulative investments are projected to approach $2 B over the forecast period (2020 to 2025).

Dell&#39;Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell&#39;Oro Group)
Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group)

"We remain optimistic about the CBRS opportunity, but we have revised the outlook downward over the near-term to reflect the slower than expected CBRS uptake beyond Part 90Z to Part 96 driven deployments," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst at the Dell'Oro Group. "This downward adjustment does not change the long-term vision—we continue to believe that there is an opportunity to improve spectrum utilization while at the same time stimulating innovation for both public and private networks across various industry segments. So we see this downward adjustment more as a minor calibration reflecting the improved short-term visibility," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the CBRS RAN January 2021 5-Year Forecast Report:

  • CBRS RAN revenues are projected to approach one percent of cumulative global RAN investments for the 2020 to 2025 period.

  • Fixed Wireless Access and capacity augmentation for MBB applications are dominating the CBRS RAN capex mix initially while the enterprise share is expected to improve in the outer part of the forecast period.

  • Total CBRS revenues are projected to advance more than 3-fold between 2020 and 2025.

About the Report
Dell'Oro Group's Advanced Research: Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Report offers an overview of the CBRS LTE and 5G NR potential with a 5-year forecast for the CBRS RAN market by technology, location, and market along with an analysis about the vendor landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

