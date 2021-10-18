Total Crypto Market Cap Hits All-Time High of $2.6 Trillion

Phoblographer

You're about 40 if you're on your way out soon from this demographic and 25 if you've just made your entry into this select age group. We're the generation that grew up with the internet in our teens (and pretty much contributed to making it the over-utilised, super-connected global network that it is today). As millennial photographers, we're also probably the youngest generation to have made a foray into digital photography after cutting our teeth on 35mm film. We'd pop in a roll into an autof