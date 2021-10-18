U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Total Crypto Market Cap Hits All-Time High of $2.6 Trillion

Martin Young
BeInCrypto –

Cryptocurrency markets have been climbing again to kick off the week and the total market capitalization has reached a record high. The market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies has reached an all-time high of $2.6 trillion according to CoinGecko.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

