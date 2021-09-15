U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 484% Three-Year ROI for Organizations Using Frontline Communication Solutions

·2 min read

The use of the Nudge app generated higher sales, increased retention, and improved communication among managers and deskless employees.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nudge, the digital communications platform for organizations with deskless and frontline employees, announced today the findings of its recently-commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Forrester's study reveals that organizations using Nudge's digital platform realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 484% over a three-year period, with the technology paying for itself in less than six months.

The study also showed that when frontline and deskless workers used Nudge, they had a 10% higher retention rate, and this led to a savings of $1,200 per avoided hire or more than $307,000 annually. Furthermore, store managers communicated 60% more efficiently — critical to success in businesses that rely on frontline workers. Nudge helped these managers to reduce the length and frequency of pre-shift meetings as well as time spent monitoring employees, which translated to nearly $1.7 million in communication efficiency savings.

"With Nudge, our mission is to support frontline workers and help their organizations achieve critical business outcomes, such as increased sales, higher levels of operational readiness, and lower employee turnover," says Nudge COO Jordan Ekers. "Forrester Consulting's Total Economic Impact study puts a spotlight on our impact, and we are thrilled to continue to enable the success of organizations with deskless and frontline workers."

In the study, Forrester interviewed four Nudge customers and aggregated their experiences into a composite organization. The most impactful outcome of investing in Nudge was a boost in revenue — $1.8 million in a three-year period for the composite organization. "We've seen significant improvement in sales — upwards of 10%, 20%, 30% lift — when we communicate the benefits, test the knowledge base of the product, and then allow associates to have conversations through Nudge," said the Director of Sales and CX of an office supply retailer, one of the four participating organizations in the study.

The complete study can be found on Nudge's site.

About Nudge
Nudge is the digital communications platform that improves workforce productivity for organizations with deskless and frontline employees. Backed by the highest user ratings in its category, Nudge provides employees with the information and tools they need to stay connected at work and reach organizational goals. Leading brands such as Staples, Compass Group, and Margaritaville rely on Nudge to communicate better, gather feedback faster, and harness actionable insights to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit nudge.co.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-economic-impact-study-reveals-484-three-year-roi-for-organizations-using-frontline-communication-solutions-301377132.html

SOURCE Nudge

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c4015.html

