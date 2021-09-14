U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Total Economic Impact™️ Study Reveals 238% ROI and Net Present Value of $2.4 million After Deployment of ControlUp Digital Experience Management Platform

·3 min read

Independent study evaluated the potential financial impact of ControlUp on customer organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp, the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience management, announced today the results of a new independent study on the total economic impact of its platform on enterprise organizations. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of ControlUp, the Forrester Total Economic Impact™️ (TEI) study found that companies can realize a three-year 238% ROI on ControlUp and payback in less than six months resulting from following quantifiable benefits:

  • Optimized resources across the IT infrastructure

  • Savings on labor costs for help desk and IT administrators

  • Elimination of software licensing and services costs

Forrester's customer interviews and financial analysis found that a ControlUp customer experienced benefits of $3.41M over three years versus costs of $1.01M, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $2.40M and an ROI of 238%. Additional benefits included an improvement in end-user experience and satisfaction, reduction in application costs, and ability to forecast demand and identify performance issue trends due to insightful dashboards and reports.

One ControlUp user, a virtual solutions operations/automation manager at a financial technology company, told Forrester in an interview, "During the pandemic, everybody started doing remote work. With ControlUp, when someone has a performance issue at home, we can tell them its cause, whether it is an ISP issue or if there may be excessive streaming activity in their household."

"We believe this Forrester study confirms the financial benefits of improving employee productivity and satisfaction by ensuring seamless access, high availability, and quick response times for today's hybrid workforce," said Alexander Rublowsky, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. "Providing a great digital employee experience is essential for companies as they look to help employees stay productive in a work-from-anywhere world. Being able to deliver this quickly and in a cost-effective way is what separates ControlUp from other solutions."

The ControlUp Digital Employee Experience management platform enables IT administrators to see their remote work landscape, end to end, from a single console, ensuring that employees have a superior digital experience, no matter where they work. ControlUp's new insights into local connectivity and end point device performance is bringing the work from anywhere digital experience to the next level.

On September 22, ControlUp, with guests from Forrester Consulting, will conduct a webinar to present the results of the study. To attend: https://www.controlup.com/webinars/webinar-forrester-tei/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=Forrester-webinar&utm_id=TEI-study

About ControlUp

ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience management platform gives IT increased visibility and control over employees' digital experience, no matter where they work—in the office, from home or on the road—or the type of workspace they use: virtual, physical or cloud. ControlUp analytics harnesses anonymous operational metadata from thousands of organizations to help IT and help desk teams make informative, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp is backed by JVP and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com.

ControlUp on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ControlUp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ControllingUp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/controlup-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/controlup

Media contact:

Monica Maron
t: +1-912-771-5512
e: monica.maron@spicetreecom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-economic-impact-study-reveals-238-roi-and-net-present-value-of-2-4-million-after-deployment-of-controlup-digital-experience-management-platform-301376093.html

SOURCE ControlUp

