Total Energy Services Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy”) (TSX:TOT) will conduct a conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The financial results will be released prior to the conference call. Daniel Halyk, President and CEO will host the call.

Open to:

Shareholders and other interested persons

Date:

May 12, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)

Call:

(800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”.

Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 12, 2022, by dialing (855) 669-9658, passcode 8790.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol “TOT”.

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.



    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a