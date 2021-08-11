U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.36
    +1.07 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    +21.90 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,369.91
    +575.24 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Total Energy Services Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

84,876

$

70,770

20

%

$

178,066

$

205,038

(13

%)

Operating loss

(4,089

)

(37,161

)

(89

%)

(9,508

)

(26,632

)

(64

%)

EBITDA (1)

19,716

12,886

53

%

36,433

43,789

(17

%)

Cashflow

16,462

13,793

19

%

31,794

35,704

(11

%)

Net loss

(2,136

)

(28,845

)

(93

%)

(5,743

)

(24,121

)

(76

%)

Attributable to shareholders

(2,108

)

(28,765

)

(93

%)

(5,687

)

(24,093

)

(76

%)

Per Share Data (Diluted)

EBITDA (1)

$

0.44

$

0.29

52

%

$

0.81

$

0.97

(16

%)

Cashflow

$

0.37

$

0.31

19

%

$

0.70

$

0.79

(11

%)

Attributable to shareholders:

Net loss

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.64

)

(92

%)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.53

)

(75

%)

Common shares (000’s)(4)

Basic

44,830

45,081

(1

%)

44,950

45,084

-

Diluted

45,066

45,081

-

45,158

45,084

-

June 30

December 31

Financial Position at

2021

2020

Change

Total Assets

$

811,615

$

849,579

(4

%)

Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)

210,132

238,937

(12

%)

Working Capital (2)

127,201

138,940

(8

%)

Net Debt (3)

82,931

99,997

(17

%)

Shareholders’ Equity

492,259

510,987

(4

%)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect challenging but improving industry conditions in North America and lower Australian activity levels as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Included in the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs. $8.1 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs, including the forgiveness of $2.5 million of loans received in 2020 under the United States Paycheck Protection Program.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

25,740

$

14,170

82

%

$

54,311

$

57,195

(5

%)

EBITDA (1)

$

4,708

$

1,864

153

%

$

10,976

$

10,082

9

%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

18

%

13

%

38

%

20

%

18

%

11

%

Operating days(2)

1,235

440

181

%

2,773

2,606

6

%

Canada

563

72

682

%

1,647

1,529

8

%

United States

467

41

1,039

%

768

368

109

%

Australia

205

327

(37

%)

358

709

(50

%)

Revenue per operating day(2), dollars

$

20,842

$

32,205

(35

%)

$

19,586

$

21,947

(11

%)

Canada

15,625

14,417

8

%

16,175

16,833

(4

%)

United States

19,340

25,537

(24

%)

19,046

21,239

(10

%)

Australia

38,590

36,957

4

%

36,433

33,346

9

%

Utilization

14

%

5

%

180

%

16

%

14

%

14

%

Canada

8

%

1

%

700

%

11

%

10

%

10

%

United States

39

%

3

%

1,200

%

33

%

11

%

200

%

Australia

45

%

72

%

(38

%)

40

%

78

%

(49

%)

Rigs, average for period

97

98

(1

%)

98

106

(8

%)

Canada

79

80

(1

%)

80

82

(2

%)

United States

13

13

-

13

19

(32

%)

Australia

5

5

-

5

5

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Drilling activity in North America for the second quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the same period in 2020. Second quarter Canadian industry activity levels improved from the historic lows experienced in 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in operating days despite a more muted increase in United States industry activity relative to Canada. Australian industry activity was lower on a year over year basis due to reduced drilling programs and prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity. The first of two Australian drilling rigs removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertification and upgrades was completed during the second quarter and commenced operations in late April 2021. Second quarter CDS segment revenue increased by 82% in 2021 compared to 2020 despite a decrease in revenue per operating day arising from changes in the geographic revenue mix and the mix of equipment operating. Despite incurring $0.6 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs during the second quarter of 2021 as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service in the United States and one rig was returned to service in Australia, ongoing cost management, efficiencies of scale and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to the significant year over year second quarter improvement in segment EBITDA. Three mechanical double drilling rigs were decommissioned in Canada during the second quarter of 2021, bringing the current Canadian drilling rig fleet to 77 rigs.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

6,053

$

4,782

27

%

$

13,788

$

21,615

(36

%)

EBITDA (1)

$

3,324

$

865

284

%

$

5,290

$

4,731

12

%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

55

%

18

%

206

%

38

%

22

%

73

%

Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars

$

7,111

$

9,001

(21

%)

$

16,198

$

22,265

27

%

Pieces of rental equipment

10,630

10,640

-

10,630

10,640

-

Canada

9,670

9,710

-

9,670

9,710

-

United States

960

930

3

%

960

930

3

%

Rental equipment utilization

8

%

5

%

60

%

8

%

9

%

(11

%)

Canada

7

%

5

%

40

%

8

%

8

%

-

United States

12

%

11

%

9

%

12

%

28

%

(57

%)

Heavy trucks

80

87

(8

%)

80

87

(8

%)

Canada

56

63

(11

%)

56

63

(11

%)

United States

24

24

-

24

24

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Second quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to 2020 due to higher Canadian industry activity levels and the commencement of several major Canadian projects that were delayed in the first quarter of 2021 due to COVID-19 and other health and safety concerns unrelated to the Company’s operations or personnel. During the quarter the RTS segment realized a $1.6 million gain on the sale of access matting, underutilized rental equipment and older heavy trucks. While second quarter revenue increased 27% on a year over year basis, excluding the gain on sale of equipment, segment EBITDA increased 102% as a result of ongoing efforts to right-size this segment’s Canadian operating infrastructure and the receipt of COVID-19 funds.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

33,657

$

30,212

11

%

$

67,813

$

70,956

(4

%)

EBITDA (1)

$

7,682

$

5,886

31

%

$

11,257

$

11,116

1

%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

23

%

19

%

21

%

17

%

16

%

6

%

Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end

27,420

33,200

(17

%)

27,420

33,200

(17

%)

Canada

11,840

18,440

(36

%)

11,840

18,440

(36

%)

United States

15,580

14,760

6

%

15,580

14,760

6

%

Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)

47

%

65

%

(28

%)

45

%

67

%

(33

%)

Canada

31

%

52

%

(40

%)

31

%

53

%

(42

%)

United States

74

%

97

%

(24

%)

67

%

99

%

(32

%)

Sales backlog at period end, $ million

$

57.5

$

43.8

31

%

$

57.5

$

43.8

31

%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s second quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Quarterly rental fleet utilization began to recover following the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression in late 2020 due to the bankruptcy of a United States customer, with a 20% increase in horsepower on rent at June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021. Ongoing cost management, increased overhead absorption as a result of higher fabrication activity and the receipt of COVID-19 relief funds contributed to a significant year over year improvement in second quarter EBITDA margin. The fabrication sales backlog continued to recover during the second quarter of 2021, with a $9.8 million, or 21% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 55% increase from the low of $37.0 million recorded at September 30, 2020.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three month ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

19,426

$

21,606

(10

%)

$

42,154

$

55,272

(24

%)

EBITDA (1)

$

4,667

$

5,739

(19

%)

$

9,819

$

13,490

(27

%)

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

24

%

27

%

(11

%)

23

%

24

%

(4

%)

Service hours(2)

22,201

21,497

3

%

51,134

63,027

(19

%)

Canada

8,303

3,191

160

%

25,425

19,743

29

%

United States

3,449

1,430

141

%

6,060

7,001

(13

%)

Australia

10,449

16,876

(38

%)

19,649

36,283

(46

%)

Revenue per service hour(2), dollars

$

875

$

1,005

(13

%)

$

824

$

877

(6

%)

Canada

686

599

15

%

659

656

-

United States

664

803

(17

%)

674

746

(10

%)

Australia

1,095

1,099

-

1,084

1,023

6

%

Utilization(3)

21

%

15

%

40

%

27

%

28

%

(4

%)

Canada

16

%

6

%

167

%

25

%

19

%

32

%

United States

27

%

11

%

145

%

24

%

27

%

(11

%)

Australia

40

%

64

%

(38

%)

38

%

69

%

(45

%)

Rigs, average for period

83

83

-

83

83

-

Canada

57

57

-

57

57

-

United States

14

14

-

14

14

-

Australia

12

12

-

12

12

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 as a result of lower activity levels in Australia that was due in part to prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity. The increase in North American activity from the severely depressed levels experienced during the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the substantial improvement in oil prices over the past year and increased well abandonment activity in Canada.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the second quarter of 2021. Bank debt was reduced by $18.6 million, or 8%, during the quarter. The Company also resumed share buybacks under its normal course issuer bid with the purchase of 529,100 shares at an average price of $4.26 (including commissions). There were 44,600,000 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

The Company exited the second quarter of 2021 with $127.2 million of positive working capital (including $29.2 million of cash) and $113 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at June 30, 2021 was 2.75%.

Outlook

While oil and natural gas prices remained relatively strong during the second quarter of 2021 and North American activity levels began to improve from the historic lows experienced following the COVID-19 outbreak and collapse in oil prices, producers generally remained disciplined with their capital expenditure budgets. Wet weather and the removal of two drilling rigs in Australia from service for recertification and upgrades negatively impacted second quarter Australian activity compared to 2020.

North American activity levels continue to modestly improve and in late-July the second Australian drilling rig returned to service. The CDS segment currently has 16 rigs operating in Canada, eight in the United States and four in Australia. Drilling activity is usually a leading indicator for industry activity levels and current activity levels in Total Energy’s other business segments have improved in concert with increased drilling activity. Current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to improve during the remainder of 2021 provided oil and natural gas prices remain relatively stable.

In response to increasing activity levels and longer lead times for certain equipment due to global supply chain issues, the Board of Directors of Total Energy has approved an increase to the Company’s 2021 capital expenditure budget to $26.7 million. Included in this $13.1 million increase is $8.0 million for upgrades to several drilling rigs and new drill pipe and $5.1 million of light duty vehicles for use in all business segments. The rig upgrades are in response to specific customer requests and include pressure upgrades and the addition of walking systems and bi-fuel capacity as Total Energy continues to collaborate with its customers to minimize the environmental impact of drilling operations and increase the capabilities of the Company’s drilling rig fleet. The light duty vehicle capital expenditure relates to 2022 fleet requirements for all business segments but a significant increase in production lead times dictates that such requirements be addressed at this time. Total Energy intends to finance its 2021 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand, proceeds from the disposal of older and underutilized equipment and, in respect of the light duty vehicles, $5.1 million of capital leases.

Director Appointment

Total Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Kirstine to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Kirstine currently serves as Vice-President of System Operations and Engineering, Liquid Pipelines for TC Energy. Based in Calgary, Ms. Kirstine is responsible for Liquid Pipelines Operation Control Centre, Pipe and Facility Integrity and overall engineering support of TC Energy’s liquid pipelines operating assets across North America. Prior to joining TC Energy in 2019, Ms. Kirstine spent 17 years in the Canadian upstream oil and gas industry in operations, engineering and exploration roles, serving in both technical and management capacities.

Ms. Kirstine has her Professional Engineering designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and earned her Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 2002.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on August 12, 2021 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until September 12, 2021 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 7340).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is enclosed to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2020 Annual report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30

December 31

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,231

$

22,996

Accounts receivable

72,763

73,373

Inventory

92,786

95,586

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,835

6,876

Income taxes receivable

1,226

1,287

Current portion of lease asset

462

566

201,303

200,684

Property, plant and equipment

597,799

636,996

Income taxes receivable

7,070

7,070

Deferred income tax asset

792

57

Lease asset

598

719

Goodwill

4,053

4,053

$

811,615

$

849,579

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

56,297

$

46,410

Deferred revenue

11,057

6,365

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,172

6,417

Current portion of long-term debt

2,576

2,552

74,102

61,744

Long-term debt

201,218

230,517

Lease liabilities

8,914

8,420

Deferred tax liability

35,122

37,911

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

280,829

284,077

Contributed surplus

5,356

4,966

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,858

)

(18,736

)

Non-controlling interest

573

629

Retained earnings

235,359

240,051

492,259

510,987

$

811,615

$

849,579


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30

Six months ended
June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

84,876

$

70,770

$

178,066

$

205,038

Cost of services

63,092

52,483

134,180

153,166

Selling, general and administration

6,069

5,756

12,608

16,341

Other (income) expense

(1,114

)

536

(2,180

)

(7,392

)

Share-based compensation

189

264

390

669

Depreciation

20,729

48,892

42,576

68,886

Operating loss

(4,089

)

(37,161

)

(9,508

)

(26,632

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

3,076

1,155

3,365

1,535

Finance costs, net

(1,772

)

(2,518

)

(3,579

)

(5,957

)

Net loss before income taxes

(2,785

)

(38,524

)

(9,722

)

(31,054

)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

16

957

(455

)

2,293

Deferred income tax recovery

(665

)

(10,636

)

(3,524

)

(9,226

)

Total income tax recovery

(649

)

(9,679

)

(3,979

)

(6,933

)

Net loss

$

(2,136

)

$

(28,845

)

$

(5,743

)

$

(24,121

)

Net loss attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

$

(2,108

)

$

(28,765

)

$

(5,687

)

$

(24,093

)

Non-controlling interest

(28

)

)

(56

)

(28

)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.53

)


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30

Six months ended
June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss for the period

$

(2,136

)

$

(28,845

)

$

(5,743

)

$

(24,121

)

Foreign currency translation

(5,820

)

(5

)

(11,122

)

4,842

Deferred tax effect

-

(305

)

-

(1

)

Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(5,820

)

(310

)

(11,122

)

4,841

Total comprehensive loss

$

(7,956

)

$

(29,155

)

$

(16,865

)

$

(19,280

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

$

(7,928

)

$

(29,075

)

$

(16,809

)

$

(19,252

)

Non-controlling interest

(28

)

(80

)

(56

)

(28

)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30

Six months ended
June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):

Operations:

Net loss for the period

$

(2,136

)

$

(28,845

)

$

(5,743

)

$

(24,121

)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

20,729

48,892

42,576

68,886

Share-based compensation

189

264

390

669

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,076

)

(1,155

)

(3,365

)

(1,535

)

Finance costs

1,772

2,518

3,579

5,957

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation

(1,114

)

748

(2,180

)

(7,828

)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

16

957

(455

)

2,293

Deferred income tax recovery

(665

)

(10,636

)

(3,524

)

(9,226

)

Income taxes recovered

747

1,050

516

609

Cashflow

16,462

13,793

31,794

35,704

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable

3,738

37,486

(159

)

43,099

Inventory

972

6,727

2,129

(672

)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,068

2,825

2,041

6,327

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,123

(27,955

)

7,991

(38,192

)

Deferred revenue

2,259

3,286

4,692

6,239

Cash provided by operating activities

31,622

36,162

48,488

52,505

Investing:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,079

)

(7,944

)

(13,153

)

(10,190

)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

8,005

1,638

8,445

3,343

Changes in non-cash working capital items

79

(690

)

1,051

(1,998

)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5

(6,996

)

(3,657

)

(8,845

)

Financing:

Advances on long-term debt

-

9,796

-

29,796

Repayment of long-term debt

(18,637

)

(42,647

)

(29,275

)

(58,342

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,802

)

(2,205

)

(3,622

)

(4,264

)

Dividends to shareholders

-

-

-

(2,710

)

Repurchase of common shares

(1,924

)

-

(2,253

)

(427

)

Partnership distributions

-

(125

)

-

(125

)

Interest paid

(738

)

(2,834

)

(3,446

)

(6,364

)

Cash used in financing activities

(23,101

)

(38,015

)

(38,596

)

(42,436

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

8,526

(8,849

)

6,235

1,224

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

20,705

29,946

22,996

19,873

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

29,231

$

21,097

$

29,231

$

21,097


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate(1)

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

25,740

$

6,053

$

33,657

$

19,426

$

-

$

84,876

Cost of services

20,355

3,029

25,932

13,776

-

63,092

Selling, general and administration

949

1,276

1,180

1,061

1,603

6,069

Other income

-

-

-

-

(1,114

)

(1,114

)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

189

189

Depreciation (2)

9,461

5,042

2,265

3,749

212

20,729

Operating income (loss)

(5,025

)

(3,294

)

4,280

840

(890

)

(4,089

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

272

1,576

1,137

78

13

3,076

Finance costs

(8

)

(30

)

(74

)

(5

)

(1,655

)

(1,772

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(4,761

)

(1,748

)

5,343

913

(2,532

)

(2,785

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

313,553

186,423

212,647

95,469

3,523

811,615

Total liabilities

55,394

8,253

38,462

4,887

212,360

319,356

Capital expenditures

5,482

61

2,413

123

-

8,079


Three months ended June 30, 2021

Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

42,548

$

22,894

$

19,434

$

-

$

84,876

Non-current assets (3)

395,471

142,563

64,416

-

602,450


As at and for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate(1)

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

14,170

$

4,782

$

30,212

$

21,606

$

-

$

70,770

Cost of services

11,674

3,159

22,910

14,740

-

52,483

Selling, general and administration

1,297

1,141

1,413

1,121

784

5,756

Other expense

-

-

-

-

536

536

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

264

264

Depreciation (2)

36,689

5,882

2,378

3,760

183

48,892

Operating income (loss)

(35,490

)

(5,400

)

3,511

1,985

(1,767

)

(37,161

)

Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

665

383

(3

)

(6

)

116

1,155

Finance costs

(36

)

(19

)

(99

)

(9

)

(2,355

)

(2,518

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(34,861

)

(5,036

)

3,409

1,970

(4,006

)

(38,524

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

334,273

215,558

227,113

107,687

14,309

898,940

Total liabilities

59,669

15,474

35,754

5,210

258,854

374,961

Capital expenditures

1,158

319

6,023

436

8

7,944


Three months ended June 30, 2020

Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

24,765

$

14,542

$

31,412

$

51

$

70,770

Non-current assets (3)

448,723

170,282

66,630

-

685,635


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate(1)

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

54,311

$

13,788

$

67,813

$

42,154

$

-

$

178,066

Cost of services

41,270

7,701

55,156

30,053

-

134,180

Selling, general and administration

2,345

2,528

2,624

2,329

2,782

12,608

Other income

-

-

-

-

(2,180

)

(2,180

)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

390

390

Depreciation (2)

19,326

10,560

4,672

7,601

417

42,576

Operating income (loss)

(8,630

)

(7,001

)

5,361

2,171

(1,409

)

(9,508

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

280

1,731

1,224

47

83

3,365

Finance costs

(9

)

(46

)

(152

)

(11

)

(3,361

)

(3,579

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(8,359

)

(5,316

)

6,433

2,207

(4,687

)

(9,722

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

313,553

186,423

212,647

95,469

3,523

811,615

Total liabilities

55,394

8,253

38,462

4,887

212,360

319,356

Capital expenditures

9,739

280

2,581

553

-

13,153


Six months ended June 30, 2021

Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

102,293

$

41,203

$

34,568

$

2

$

178,066

Non-current assets (3)

395,471

142,563

64,416

-

602,450


As at and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate(1)

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

57,195

$

21,615

$

70,956

$

55,272

$

-

$

205,038

Cost of services

44,131

13,776

56,321

38,938

-

153,166

Selling, general and administration

3,738

3,644

3,629

2,848

2,482

16,341

Other income

-

-

-

-

(7,392

)

(7,392

)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

669

669

Depreciation(2)

44,525

12,033

4,671

7,290

367

68,886

Operating income (loss)

(35,199

)

(7,838

)

6,335

6,196

3,874

(26,632

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

756

536

110

4

129

1,535

Finance costs

(78

)

(42

)

(197

)

(18

)

(5,622

)

(5,957

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(34,521

)

(7,344

)

6,248

6,182

(1,619

)

(31,054

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

334,273

215,558

227,113

107,687

14,309

898,940

Total liabilities

59,669

15,474

35,754

5,210

258,854

374,961

Capital expenditures

2,019

842

6,079

1,238

12

10,190


Six months ended June 30, 2020

Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

96,205

$

47,161

$

61,619

$

53

$

205,038

Non-current assets (3)

448,723

170,282

66,630

-

685,635

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Financial Statements for further details.
(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


Recommended Stories

  • Nio releases earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Moderna, BioNTech Lose $60 Billion in Value in Two-Day Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $60 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.The declines deepened Wednesday with Moderna closing 16% lower and BioNTech dropping 14% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ s

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    EV giant Nio (NIO) will be in the spotlight when it reports second-quarter results after market close today. As the countdown to NIO earnings starts, Wall Street’s confidence backing the stock is strong. Based on Buys only – 6, in total – the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price of $64.50 suggests one-year gains of ~47%. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) The company already reported delivery figures for the quarter in early July. The EV maker recorded 21,896 deliveries i

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • 12 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article we discuss the 12 best airline stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Airline stocks that took a battering for the best part of last year because of the […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]