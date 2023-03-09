Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2022 Results
CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
211,479
$
134,629
57%
$
759,813
$
431,576
76%
Operating income (loss)
15,605
1,680
829%
49,343
(1,413)
nm
EBITDA (1)
35,872
22,567
59%
131,320
86,015
53%
Cashflow
38,590
22,144
74%
130,795
80,191
63%
Net income (loss)
12,264
1,036
1084%
37,999
(428)
nm
Attributable to shareholders
12,244
1,049
1067%
38,008
(360)
nm
Per Share Data (Diluted)
EBITDA (1)
$
0.84
$
0.52
62%
$
3.06
$
1.93
59%
Cashflow
$
0.91
$
0.51
78%
$
3.04
$
1.80
69%
Attributable to shareholders:
Net income (loss)
$
0.29
$
0.02
1350%
$
0.88
$
(0.01)
nm
Common shares (000’s)(4)
Basic
41,652
43,341
(4%)
42,216
44,384
(5%)
Diluted
42,524
43,818
(3%)
42,980
44,673
(4%)
December 31
December 31
Financial Position at
2022
2021
Change
Total Assets
$
878,615
$
813,522
8%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)
127,628
196,007
(35%)
Working Capital (2)
112,154
137,304
(18%)
Net Debt (3)
15,474
58,703
(74%)
Shareholders’ Equity
522,023
493,437
6%
Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
“nm” – calculation not meaningful
Total Energy’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 reflect improved industry conditions compared to the prior year, particularly in North America as wet weather conditions in Australia continued to restrict field operations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Negatively impacting EBITDA and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a $2.1 million unrealized foreign exchange loss arising from the translation of intercompany working capital balances. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 assistance during the quarter as compared to $1.4 million received in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
69,185
$
48,766
42%
$
252,663
$
146,411
73%
EBITDA (1)
$
17,976
$
12,700
42%
$
60,002
$
35,068
71%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue
26%
26%
-
24%
24%
-
Operating days(2)
2,600
2,340
11%
10,485
7,334
43%
Canada
1,588
1,342
18%
6,263
4,307
45%
United States
689
663
4%
2,734
2,041
34%
Australia
323
335
(4%)
1,488
986
51%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars
$
26,610
$
20,840
28%
$
24,098
$
19,963
21%
Canada
24,751
18,632
33%
22,369
16,944
32%
United States
28,270
20,979
35%
25,126
19,740
27%
Australia
32,207
29,412
10%
29,484
33,613
(12%)
Utilization
30%
27%
11%
30%
21%
43%
Canada
22%
19%
16%
22%
15%
47%
United States
58%
55%
5%
58%
43%
35%
Australia
70%
73%
(4%)
82%
54%
52%
Rigs, average for period
94
95
(1%)
94
97
(3%)
Canada
76
77
(1%)
76
79
(4%)
United States
13
13
-
13
13
-
Australia
5
5
-
5
5
-
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.
North American drilling activity continued to recover during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021. Increased activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian fourth quarter financial performance. Increased day rates and modestly higher year over year fourth quarter utilization contributed to improved financial performance in the United States of America (the “United States” or the “U.S.”). In Australia, increased revenue was offset by reactivation costs incurred as rigs previously on standby due to wet weather conditions resumed field operations. The substantial year over year increase in the CDS segment’s fourth quarter EBITDA was driven by increased pricing that offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation.
Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
20,043
$
10,873
84%
$
66,954
$
36,974
81%
EBITDA (1)
$
6,171
$
2,712
128%
$
23,361
$
12,640
85%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue
31%
25%
24%
35%
34%
3%
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars
$
12,483
$
8,249
51%
$
44,376
$
33,500
32%
Pieces of rental equipment
9,440
9,420
-
9,440
9,420
-
Canada
8,540
8,540
-
8,540
8,540
-
United States
900
880
2%
900
880
2%
Rental equipment utilization
17%
14%
21%
16%
11%
45%
Canada
16%
12%
33%
15%
10%
50%
United States
33%
30%
10%
29%
19%
53%
Heavy trucks
71
79
(10%)
71
79
(10%)
Canada
48
56
(14%)
48
56
(14%)
United States
23
23
-
23
23
-
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization, improved pricing and this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure contributed to a substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin despite the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation in 2022.
Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
93,668
$
49,314
90%
$
331,669
$
155,315
114%
EBITDA (1)
$
10,771
$
3,513
207%
$
36,933
$
20,613
79%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue
11%
7%
57%
11%
13%
(15%)
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end
41,243
25,755
60%
41,243
25,755
60%
Canada
18,768
10,930
72%
18,768
10,930
72%
United States
22,475
14,825
52%
22,475
14,825
52%
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)
75%
50%
50%
61%
48%
27%
Canada
66%
33%
100%
47%
33%
42%
United States
84%
75%
12%
79%
72%
10%
Sales backlog at period end, $ million
$
219.5
$
147.5
49%
$
219.5
$
147.5
49%
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.
The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and the continued recovery in utilization of the compression rental fleet. Increased overhead absorption due to higher production levels combined with improved pricing on fabrication sales and higher rental fleet utilization contributed to a significant year over year improvement in fourth quarter EBITDA margin despite operating cost inflation and the absence of COVID-19 assistance in 2022. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing by $72.0 million to $219.5 million compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021 and by $21.7 million, or 11%, from the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022.
Well Servicing (“WS”)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
28,583
$
25,676
11%
$
108,527
$
92,876
17%
EBITDA (1)
$
6,222
$
6,651
(6%)
$
23,395
$
22,964
2%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue
22%
26%
(15%)
22%
25%
(12%)
Service hours(2)
29,566
30,526
(3%)
117,306
111,585
5%
Canada
14,460
16,061
(10%)
57,123
56,562
1%
United States
5,374
3,559
51%
19,157
13,765
39%
Australia
9,732
10,906
(11%)
41,026
41,259
(1%)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars
$
967
$
841
15%
$
925
$
832
11%
Canada
960
774
24%
918
708
30%
United States
955
709
35%
899
696
29%
Australia
983
983
-
948
1,049
(10%)
Utilization(3)
33%
33%
-
32%
29%
10%
Canada
28%
31%
(10%)
27%
27%
-
United States
53%
32%
66%
48%
27%
78%
Australia
37%
41%
(10%)
39%
39%
-
Rigs, average for period
79
83
(5%)
79
83
(5%)
Canada
56
57
(2%)
56
57
(2%)
United States
11
12
(8%)
11
14
(21%)
Australia
12
12
-
12
12
-
(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.
Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to improved North American activity and pricing as well as the mix of equipment operating. Fourth quarter EBITDA was lower compared to 2021 due to lower Canadian activity as a result of extreme cold weather conditions and an extended holiday shutdown combined with weakness in Australia where field activity was limited due to prolonged wet weather conditions that resulted in a substantial year over year increase in lower rate paid stand-by. Improved year over year North American pricing was not sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance, operating cost inflation and the negative impact of the year over year depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the Canadian dollar on Australian results, which in turn resulted in lower segment EBITDA margins on a year over year basis.
Corporate
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Total Energy was focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the completion of its 2022 capital expenditure program. After funding capital expenditures, working capital requirements and lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $35.3 million of free cash flow during the quarter that was directed towards $28.6 million of debt reduction, $4.5 million of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid and $2.5 million of dividends.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, after changes in non-cash working capital items and funding $56.7 million of capital expenditures, $7.4 million of interest payments and $5.0 million of lease payments, Total Energy generated $88.7 million of free cash flow that was directed towards $70.5 million of debt repayment, $12.6 million of share repurchases and $5.0 million of paid dividends.
Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with $112.2 million of positive working capital, including $34.1 million of cash, and $150 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2022 was 4.94%.
Outlook
While global economic uncertainty and a relatively warm winter in the northern hemisphere have contributed to oil price volatility and lower natural gas prices, industry conditions remain positive and stable. Current indications are that industry activity levels will continue to modestly improve on a year over year basis, with the CPS segment’s significant year end fabrication backlog providing visibility into the second half of 2023. In this environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the disciplined deployment of capital.
Total Energy’s previously announced 2023 preliminary capital expenditure budget of $51.7 million includes $26.1 million for the recertification and maintenance of equipment and $25.6 million of expansion capital, including the substantial upgrade of idle equipment in the CDS and WS segments in direct response to customer demand. The Company intends to fund its 2023 capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow.
Dividend Increase
When Total Energy completed the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Inc. in June of 2017, it assumed $281.3 million of debt. Since that time, despite some very challenging industry conditions, to December 31, 2022 the Company has repaid $206.4 million, or 73%, of such debt. Subsequent to year end, an additional $5.0 million owing under the Company’s revolving credit facility was repaid such that $70.0 million is currently drawn on $225.0 million of available credit.
Given this significant reduction in debt and Total Energy’s commitment to providing its owners with industry leading returns, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a 33% increase from the fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
Conference Call
At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9878).
Selected Financial Information
Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,061
$
33,365
Accounts receivable
154,581
90,543
Inventory
91,614
89,921
Prepaid expenses and deposits
18,847
9,208
Income taxes receivable
496
2,208
Current portion of finance lease asset
378
487
299,977
225,732
Property, plant and equipment
567,515
575,913
Income taxes receivable
7,070
7,070
Deferred income tax asset
-
393
Lease asset
-
361
Goodwill
4,053
4,053
$
878,615
$
813,522
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
114,274
$
65,513
Deferred revenue
63,895
16,274
Dividends payable
2,490
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
5,173
4,030
Current portion of long-term debt
1,991
2,611
187,823
88,428
Long-term debt
117,997
187,906
Lease liabilities
9,631
8,101
Deferred income tax liability
41,141
35,650
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
261,109
270,905
Contributed surplus
3,590
5,757
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,032
)
(26,704
)
Non-controlling interest
552
561
Retained earnings
273,804
242,918
522,023
493,437
$
878,615
$
813,522
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(audited)
Revenue
$
211,479
$
134,629
$
759,813
$
431,576
Cost of services
162,291
103,657
589,809
323,092
Selling, general and administration
11,082
8,372
39,671
28,234
Other expense (income)
2,115
448
1,035
(2,206)
Share-based compensation
351
228
1,142
804
Depreciation
20,035
20,244
78,813
83,065
Operating income (loss)
15,605
1,680
49,343
(1,413)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
232
643
3,164
4,363
Finance costs, net
(2,094)
(1,583)
(7,374)
(6,837)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
13,743
740
45,133
(3,887)
Current income tax expense (recovery)
1,289
(285)
1,250
(862)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
190
(11)
5,884
(2,597)
Total income tax expense (recovery)
1,479
(296)
7,134
(3,459)
Net income (loss) for the period
$
12,264
$
1,036
$
37,999
$
(428)
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
$
12,244
$
1,049
$
38,008
$
(360)
Non-controlling interest
$
20
$
(13)
$
(9 )
$
(68)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.02
$
0.90
$
(0.01)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.02
$
0.88
$
(0.01)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three months ended
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(audited)
Net income (loss) for the period
$
12,264
$
1,036
$
37,999
$
(428)
Unrealized foreign currency translation
965
33
9,672
(7,968)