Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2022 Results

Total Energy Services Inc.
·14 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

 

Three months ended
December 31

 

Year ended
December 31

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

Revenue

$

211,479

$

134,629

 

57%

 

$

759,813

$

431,576

 

76%

Operating income (loss)

 

15,605

 

1,680

 

829%

 

 

49,343

 

(1,413)

 

nm

EBITDA (1)

 

35,872

 

22,567

 

59%

 

 

131,320

 

86,015

 

53%

Cashflow

 

38,590

 

22,144

 

74%

 

 

130,795

 

80,191

 

63%

Net income (loss)

 

12,264

 

1,036

 

1084%

 

 

37,999

 

(428)

 

nm

Attributable to shareholders

 

12,244

 

1,049

 

1067%

 

 

38,008

 

(360)

 

nm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data (Diluted)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

$

0.84

$

0.52

 

62%

 

$

3.06

$

1.93

 

59%

Cashflow

$

0.91

$

0.51

 

78%

 

$

3.04

$

1.80

 

69%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

0.29

$

0.02

 

1350%

 

$

0.88

$

(0.01)

 

nm

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares (000’s)(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

41,652

 

43,341

 

(4%)

 

 

42,216

 

44,384

 

(5%)

Diluted

 

42,524

 

43,818

 

(3%)

 

 

42,980

 

44,673

 

(4%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31

December 31

 

Financial Position at

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

2021

 

Change

Total Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

878,615

$

813,522

 

8%

Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)

127,628

 

196,007

 

(35%)

Working Capital (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

112,154

 

137,304

 

(18%)

Net Debt (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,474

 

58,703

 

(74%)

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

522,023

 

493,437

 

6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful


Total Energy’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 reflect improved industry conditions compared to the prior year, particularly in North America as wet weather conditions in Australia continued to restrict field operations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Negatively impacting EBITDA and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a $2.1 million unrealized foreign exchange loss arising from the translation of intercompany working capital balances. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 assistance during the quarter as compared to $1.4 million received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

 

Year ended
December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Revenue

$

69,185

 

$

48,766

 

42%

$

252,663

 

$

146,411

 

73%

EBITDA (1)

$

17,976

 

$

12,700

 

42%

$

60,002

 

$

35,068

 

71%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

 

26%

 

 

26%

 

-

 

24%

 

 

24%

 

-

Operating days(2)

 

2,600

 

 

2,340

 

11%

 

10,485

 

 

7,334

 

43%

Canada

 

1,588

 

 

1,342

 

18%

 

6,263

 

 

4,307

 

45%

United States

 

689

 

 

663

 

4%

 

2,734

 

 

2,041

 

34%

Australia

 

323

 

 

335

 

(4%)

 

1,488

 

 

986

 

51%

Revenue per operating day(2), dollars

$

26,610

 

$

20,840

 

28%

$

24,098

 

$

19,963

 

21%

Canada

 

24,751

 

 

18,632

 

33%

 

22,369

 

 

16,944

 

32%

United States

 

28,270

 

 

20,979

 

35%

 

25,126

 

 

19,740

 

27%

Australia

 

32,207

 

 

29,412

 

10%

 

29,484

 

 

33,613

 

(12%)

Utilization

 

30%

 

 

27%

 

11%

 

30%

 

 

21%

 

43%

Canada

 

22%

 

 

19%

 

16%

 

22%

 

 

15%

 

47%

United States

 

58%

 

 

55%

 

5%

 

58%

 

 

43%

 

35%

Australia

 

70%

 

 

73%

 

(4%)

 

82%

 

 

54%

 

52%

Rigs, average for period

 

94

 

 

95

 

(1%)

 

94

 

 

97

 

(3%)

Canada

 

76

 

 

77

 

(1%)

 

76

 

 

79

 

(4%)

United States

 

13

 

 

13

 

-

 

13

 

 

13

 

-

Australia

 

5

 

 

5

 

-

 

5

 

 

5

 

-

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.


North American drilling activity continued to recover during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021. Increased activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian fourth quarter financial performance. Increased day rates and modestly higher year over year fourth quarter utilization contributed to improved financial performance in the United States of America (the “United States” or the “U.S.”). In Australia, increased revenue was offset by reactivation costs incurred as rigs previously on standby due to wet weather conditions resumed field operations. The substantial year over year increase in the CDS segment’s fourth quarter EBITDA was driven by increased pricing that offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

 

Year ended
December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Revenue

$

20,043

 

$

10,873

 

84%

$

66,954

 

$

36,974

 

81%

EBITDA (1)

$

6,171

 

$

2,712

 

128%

$

23,361

 

$

12,640

 

85%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

 

31%

 

 

25%

 

24%

 

35%

 

 

34%

 

3%

Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars

$

12,483

 

$

8,249

 

51%

$

44,376

 

$

33,500

 

32%

Pieces of rental equipment

 

9,440

 

 

9,420

 

-

 

9,440

 

 

9,420

 

-

Canada

 

8,540

 

 

8,540

 

-

 

8,540

 

 

8,540

 

-

United States

 

900

 

 

880

 

2%

 

900

 

 

880

 

2%

Rental equipment utilization

 

17%

 

 

14%

 

21%

 

16%

 

 

11%

 

45%

Canada

 

16%

 

 

12%

 

33%

 

15%

 

 

10%

 

50%

United States

 

33%

 

 

30%

 

10%

 

29%

 

 

19%

 

53%

Heavy trucks

 

71

 

 

79

 

(10%)

 

71

 

 

79

 

(10%)

Canada

 

48

 

 

56

 

(14%)

 

48

 

 

56

 

(14%)

United States

 

23

 

 

23

 

-

 

23

 

 

23

 

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.


Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization, improved pricing and this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure contributed to a substantial year over year increase in fourth quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin despite the absence of COVID-19 assistance and operating cost inflation in 2022.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

 

Year ended
December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Revenue

$

93,668

 

$

49,314

 

90%

$

331,669

 

$

155,315

 

114%

EBITDA (1)

$

10,771

 

$

3,513

 

207%

$

36,933

 

$

20,613

 

79%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

 

11%

 

 

7%

 

57%

 

11%

 

 

13%

 

(15%)

Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end

 

41,243

 

 

25,755

 

60%

 

41,243

 

 

25,755

 

60%

Canada

 

18,768

 

 

10,930

 

72%

 

18,768

 

 

10,930

 

72%

United States

 

22,475

 

 

14,825

 

52%

 

22,475

 

 

14,825

 

52%

Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)

 

75%

 

 

50%

 

50%

 

61%

 

 

48%

 

27%

Canada

 

66%

 

 

33%

 

100%

 

47%

 

 

33%

 

42%

United States

 

84%

 

 

75%

 

12%

 

79%

 

 

72%

 

10%

Sales backlog at period end, $ million

$

219.5

 

$

147.5

 

49%

$

219.5

 

$

147.5

 

49%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.


The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and the continued recovery in utilization of the compression rental fleet. Increased overhead absorption due to higher production levels combined with improved pricing on fabrication sales and higher rental fleet utilization contributed to a significant year over year improvement in fourth quarter EBITDA margin despite operating cost inflation and the absence of COVID-19 assistance in 2022. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022, increasing by $72.0 million to $219.5 million compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021 and by $21.7 million, or 11%, from the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

 

Year ended
December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Revenue

$

28,583

 

$

25,676

 

11%

$

108,527

 

$

92,876

 

17%

EBITDA (1)

$

6,222

 

$

6,651

 

(6%)

$

23,395

 

$

22,964

 

2%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

 

22%

 

 

26%

 

(15%)

 

22%

 

 

25%

 

(12%)

Service hours(2)

 

29,566

 

 

30,526

 

(3%)

 

117,306

 

 

111,585

 

5%

Canada

 

14,460

 

 

16,061

 

(10%)

 

57,123

 

 

56,562

 

1%

United States

 

5,374

 

 

3,559

 

51%

 

19,157

 

 

13,765

 

39%

Australia

 

9,732

 

 

10,906

 

(11%)

 

41,026

 

 

41,259

 

(1%)

Revenue per service hour(2), dollars

$

967

 

$

841

 

15%

$

925

 

$

832

 

11%

Canada

 

960

 

 

774

 

24%

 

918

 

 

708

 

30%

United States

 

955

 

 

709

 

35%

 

899

 

 

696

 

29%

Australia

 

983

 

 

983

 

-

 

948

 

 

1,049

 

(10%)

Utilization(3)

 

33%

 

 

33%

 

-

 

32%

 

 

29%

 

10%

Canada

 

28%

 

 

31%

 

(10%)

 

27%

 

 

27%

 

-

United States

 

53%

 

 

32%

 

66%

 

48%

 

 

27%

 

78%

Australia

 

37%

 

 

41%

 

(10%)

 

39%

 

 

39%

 

-

Rigs, average for period

 

79

 

 

83

 

(5%)

 

79

 

 

83

 

(5%)

Canada

 

56

 

 

57

 

(2%)

 

56

 

 

57

 

(2%)

United States

 

11

 

 

12

 

(8%)

 

11

 

 

14

 

(21%)

Australia

 

12

 

 

12

 

-

 

12

 

 

12

 

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.


Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to improved North American activity and pricing as well as the mix of equipment operating. Fourth quarter EBITDA was lower compared to 2021 due to lower Canadian activity as a result of extreme cold weather conditions and an extended holiday shutdown combined with weakness in Australia where field activity was limited due to prolonged wet weather conditions that resulted in a substantial year over year increase in lower rate paid stand-by. Improved year over year North American pricing was not sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 assistance, operating cost inflation and the negative impact of the year over year depreciation of the Australian dollar relative to the Canadian dollar on Australian results, which in turn resulted in lower segment EBITDA margins on a year over year basis.

Corporate

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Total Energy was focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the completion of its 2022 capital expenditure program. After funding capital expenditures, working capital requirements and lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $35.3 million of free cash flow during the quarter that was directed towards $28.6 million of debt reduction, $4.5 million of share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid and $2.5 million of dividends.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, after changes in non-cash working capital items and funding $56.7 million of capital expenditures, $7.4 million of interest payments and $5.0 million of lease payments, Total Energy generated $88.7 million of free cash flow that was directed towards $70.5 million of debt repayment, $12.6 million of share repurchases and $5.0 million of paid dividends.

Total Energy exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with $112.2 million of positive working capital, including $34.1 million of cash, and $150 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2022 was 4.94%.

Outlook

While global economic uncertainty and a relatively warm winter in the northern hemisphere have contributed to oil price volatility and lower natural gas prices, industry conditions remain positive and stable. Current indications are that industry activity levels will continue to modestly improve on a year over year basis, with the CPS segment’s significant year end fabrication backlog providing visibility into the second half of 2023. In this environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the disciplined deployment of capital.

Total Energy’s previously announced 2023 preliminary capital expenditure budget of $51.7 million includes $26.1 million for the recertification and maintenance of equipment and $25.6 million of expansion capital, including the substantial upgrade of idle equipment in the CDS and WS segments in direct response to customer demand. The Company intends to fund its 2023 capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow.

Dividend Increase

When Total Energy completed the acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Inc. in June of 2017, it assumed $281.3 million of debt. Since that time, despite some very challenging industry conditions, to December 31, 2022 the Company has repaid $206.4 million, or 73%, of such debt. Subsequent to year end, an additional $5.0 million owing under the Company’s revolving credit facility was repaid such that $70.0 million is currently drawn on $225.0 million of available credit.

Given this significant reduction in debt and Total Energy’s commitment to providing its owners with industry leading returns, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a 33% increase from the fourth quarter 2022 dividend. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 9878).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

$

34,061

 

 

$

33,365

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

 

154,581

 

 

 

90,543

 

Inventory

 

 

 

91,614

 

 

 

89,921

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

 

18,847

 

 

 

9,208

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

2,208

 

Current portion of finance lease asset

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

 

 

299,977

 

 

 

225,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

567,515

 

 

 

575,913

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

 

7,070

 

 

 

7,070

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

393

 

Lease asset

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

361

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

4,053

 

 

 

4,053

 

 

 

 

$

878,615

 

 

$

813,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

$

114,274

 

 

$

65,513

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

63,895

 

 

 

16,274

 

Dividends payable

 

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

 

5,173

 

 

 

4,030

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

1,991

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

 

 

 

187,823

 

 

 

88,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

 

117,997

 

 

 

187,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

 

9,631

 

 

 

8,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

 

41,141

 

 

 

35,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

 

261,109

 

 

 

270,905

 

Contributed surplus

 

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

5,757

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

(17,032

)

 

 

(26,704

)

Non-controlling interest

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

561

 

Retained earnings

 

 

 

273,804

 

 

 

242,918

 

 

 

 

 

522,023

 

 

 

493,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

878,615

 

 

$

813,522

 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

211,479

 

$

134,629

 

$

759,813

 

$

431,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services

 

 

162,291

 

 

103,657

 

 

589,809

 

 

323,092

 

Selling, general and administration

 

 

11,082

 

 

8,372

 

 

39,671

 

 

28,234

 

Other expense (income)

 

 

2,115

 

 

448

 

 

1,035

 

 

(2,206)

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

351

 

 

228

 

 

1,142

 

 

804

 

Depreciation

 

 

20,035

 

 

20,244

 

 

78,813

 

 

83,065

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

15,605

 

 

1,680

 

 

49,343

 

 

(1,413)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

232

 

 

643

 

 

3,164

 

 

4,363

 

Finance costs, net

 

 

(2,094)

 

 

(1,583)

 

 

(7,374)

 

 

(6,837)

 

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

13,743

 

 

740

 

 

45,133

 

 

(3,887)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

1,289

 

 

(285)

 

 

1,250

 

 

(862)

 

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

190

 

 

(11)

 

 

5,884

 

 

(2,597)

 

Total income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

1,479

 

 

(296)

 

 

7,134

 

 

(3,459)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

 

$

12,264

 

$

1,036

 

$

37,999

 

$

(428)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders of the Company

 

$

12,244

 

$

1,049

 

$

38,008

 

$

(360)

 

Non-controlling interest

 

$

20

 

$

(13)

 

$

(9 )

 

$

(68)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.90

 

$

(0.01)

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.88

 

$

(0.01)

 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

 

 

Three months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

 

$

12,264

$

1,036

 

$

37,999

 

$

(428)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency translation

 

 

965

 

33

 

 

9,672

 

 

(7,968)

 

 

 

 

Recommended Stories