Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2021 Results

Total Energy Services Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • TOTZF
Total Energy Services Inc.
Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

134,629

$

83,472

61

%

$

431,576

$

365,750

18

%

Operating income (loss)

1,680

(4,013

)

nm

(1,413

)

(36,539

)

(96

%)

EBITDA (1)

22,567

19,546

15

%

86,015

81,204

6

%

Cashflow

22,144

18,431

20

%

80,191

73,437

9

%

Net income (loss)

1,036

(1,732

)

nm

(428

)

(30,455

)

(99

%)

Attributable to shareholders

1,049

(1,739

)

nm

(360

)

(30,450

)

(99

%)

Per Share Data (Diluted)

EBITDA (1)

$

0.52

$

0.43

21

%

$

1.93

$

1.80

7

%

Cashflow

$

0.51

$

0.41

24

%

$

1.80

$

1.63

10

%

Attributable to shareholders:

Net income (loss)

$

0.02

$

(0.04

)

nm

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.68

)

(99

%)

Common shares (000’s)(4)

Basic

43,341

45,081

(4

%)

44,384

45,083

(2

%)

Diluted

43,818

45,081

(3

%)

44,673

45,083

(1

%)

December 31

December 31

Financial Position at

2021

2020

Change

Total Assets

$

813,522

$

849,579

(4

%)

Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)

196,007

238,937

(18

%)

Working Capital (2)

137,304

138,940

(1

%)

Net Debt (3)

58,703

99,997

(41

%)

Shareholders’ Equity

493,437

510,987

(3

%)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 reflect improving industry conditions in North America and Australia as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. $1.4 million was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs, an 85% decrease from the $9.1 million of COVID-19 relief received in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

48,766

$

23,288

109

%

$

146,411

$

96,661

51

%

EBITDA (1)

$

12,700

$

6,275

102

%

$

35,068

$

19,499

80

%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

26

%

27

%

(4

%)

24

%

20

%

20

%

Operating days(2)

2,340

1,210

93

%

7,334

4,533

62

%

Canada

1,342

747

80

%

4,307

2,648

63

%

United States

663

286

132

%

2,041

781

161

%

Australia

335

177

89

%

986

1,104

(11

%)

Revenue per operating day(2), dollars

$

20,840

$

19,246

8

%

$

19,963

$

21,324

(6

%)

Canada

18,632

15,511

20

%

16,944

16,094

5

%

United States

20,979

17,804

18

%

19,740

19,504

1

%

Australia

29,412

37,339

(21

%)

33,613

35,154

(4

%)

Utilization

27

%

13

%

108

%

21

%

12

%

75

%

Canada

19

%

10

%

90

%

15

%

9

%

67

%

United States

55

%

24

%

129

%

43

%

13

%

231

%

Australia

73

%

38

%

92

%

54

%

60

%

(10

%)

Rigs, average for period

95

98

(3

%)

97

102

(5

%)

Canada

77

80

(4

%)

79

81

(2

%)

United States

13

13

-

13

16

(19

%)

Australia

5

5

-

5

5

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Fourth quarter 2021 drilling activity in North America and Australia continued to improve with rising oil and natural gas prices. Continued recovery of Canadian industry activity levels from the historic lows of 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in North American operating days and increased revenue per operating day. In Australia, activity and results improved in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 as two drilling rigs returned to service following the completion of recertifications and upgrades. Negatively impacting fourth quarter 2021 CDS segment results was $0.3 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service. The fourth quarter EBITDA margin was slightly lower on a year over year basis primarily as a result of pricing gains not fully offsetting the impact of a significant decrease in COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

10,873

$

6,975

56

%

$

36,974

$

34,529

7

%

EBITDA (1)

$

2,712

$

2,198

23

%

$

12,640

$

9,473

33

%

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

25

%

32

%

(22

%)

34

%

27

%

26

%

Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars

$

8,249

$

9,361

(12

%)

$

33,500

$

40,642

(18

%)

Pieces of rental equipment

9,420

10,650

(12

%)

9,420

10,650

(12

%)

Canada

8,540

9,710

(12

%)

8,540

9,710

(12

%)

United States

880

940

(6

%)

880

940

(6

%)

Rental equipment utilization

14

%

7

%

100

%

11

%

8

%

38

%

Canada

12

%

6

%

100

%

10

%

7

%

43

%

United States

30

%

13

%

131

%

19

%

19

%

-

Heavy trucks

79

87

(9

%)

79

87

(9

%)

Canada

56

62

(10

%)

56

62

(10

%)

United States

23

25

(8

%)

23

25

(8

%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher equipment utilization in both Canada and the United States. Increased equipment utilization offset lower revenue per utilized piece and contributed to an increase in EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 despite a year over year decrease in fourth quarter EBITDA margin. The year over year decrease in fourth quarter EBITDA margin was due primarily to the mix of equipment operating and equipment reactivation expenses as well as realized price increases not fully offsetting the significant year over year decrease in COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

49,314

$

32,767

50

%

$

155,315

$

136,005

14

%

EBITDA (1)

$

3,513

$

5,068

(31

%)

$

20,613

$

21,906

(6

%)

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

7

%

15

%

(53

%)

13

%

16

%

(19

%)

Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end

25,755

23,700

9

%

25,755

23,700

9

%

Canada

10,930

11,150

(2

%)

10,930

11,150

(2

%)

United States

14,825

12,550

18

%

14,825

12,550

18

%

Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)

50

%

45

%

11

%

48

%

61

%

(21

%)

Canada

33

%

39

%

(15

%)

33

%

50

%

(34

%)

United States

75

%

62

%

21

%

72

%

86

%

(16

%)

Sales backlog at period end, $ million

$

147.5

$

43.9

236

%

$

147.5

$

43.9

236

%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization continued to recover in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2021 but remained slightly lower in Canada on a year over year basis. Lower utilization of the rental fleet, a substantial decrease in COVID-19 relief fund receipts, costs incurred to prepare for substantially higher fabrication activity levels in 2022 and general operating cost inflation contributed to a lower EBITDA margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing by another $52.0 million, or 54%, compared to the $95.5 million backlog at September 30, 2021.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended December 31

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

25,676

$

20,422

26

%

$

92,876

$

98,555

(6

%)

EBITDA (1)

$

6,551

$

7,055

(7

%)

$

22,964

$

28,126

(18

%)

EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue

26

%

35

%

(26

%)

25

%

29

%

(14

%)

Service hours(2)

30,525

24,333

25

%

111,585

113,428

(2

%)

Canada

16,061

13,042

23

%

56,562

42,011

35

%

United States

3,559

1,837

94

%

13,765

10,734

28

%

Australia

10,906

9,454

15

%

41,259

60,683

(32

%)

Revenue per service hour(2), dollars

$

841

$

840

-

$

832

$

869

(4

%)

Canada

774

623

24

%

708

637

11

%

United States

709

695

2

%

696

727

(4

%)

Australia

983

1,167

(16

%)

1,049

1,055

(1

%)

Utilization(3)

33

%

25

%

32

%

29

%

26

%

12

%

Canada

31

%

25

%

24

%

27

%

20

%

35

%

United States

32

%

14

%

129

%

27

%

21

%

29

%

Australia

41

%

36

%

14

%

39

%

58

%

(33

%)

Rigs, average for period

83

83

-

83

83

-

Canada

57

57

-

57

57

-

United States

12

14

(14

%)

14

14

-

Australia

12

12

-

12

12

-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Fourth quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2021 as compared to 2020 due primarily to higher activity levels in North America. Underpinning this increase was higher North American oil production activity and significant well abandonment activity in Canada. The year over year decrease in EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a significant year over year decrease in COVID-19 relief funds, lower pricing in Australia and increased North American operating costs that were not fully offset by price increases.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite the additional health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2021 Total Energy recorded its lowest annual consolidated total recordable injury frequency rate since the Company began measuring consolidated performance in 2008.

During the fourth quarter of 2021 bank debt was reduced by $5.6 million, or 3%, and 987,634 common shares were repurchased under the Company’s normal course issuer bid at an average price of $5.32 (including commissions). The Company exited 2021 with $137.3 million of positive working capital, including $33.4 million of cash, and $125 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2021 was 2.68%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s diversified geographic and business exposure provided a measure of stability following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 and contributed to the generation of significant free cash flow during very difficult industry conditions. A substantial portion of the Company’s cash flow generated since the beginning of 2020 has been directed towards debt repayment, with bank debt (net of cash) being reduced from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 by $100.8 million, or 39%. Total Energy also returned $10.0 million to shareholders during 2021 with the repurchase and cancellation of 2.1 million common shares under the Company’s normal course issuer bid.

Total Energy’s diversified business platform and efficient cost structure also provides the Company with significant leverage to recovering global energy industry activity levels, as evidenced by the Company’s return to profitability during the second half of 2021 despite only modest increases in industry activity levels. Demand for Total Energy’s products and services has continued to strengthen thus far in 2022 and at current commodity prices the Company expects activity levels will continue to improve in all business segments on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Total Energy previously announced a preliminary 2022 capital expenditure budget of $26.1 million that will be directed towards the continued expansion of the CPS segment’s parts and service and compression rental business lines as well as the maintenance and upgrade of equipment in all business segments in direct response to increasing customer demand. Total Energy expects to fund its current 2022 capital budget with cash on hand and cash flow.

On January 12, 2022 Total Energy extended the maturity of its primary bank credit facility to November 10, 2024. Given the Company’s strong liquidity position, significant reduction in bank debt since the previous extension and desire to reduce standby charges, Total Energy requested that its primary credit facility be reduced by $30 million to $220.0 million. Following an additional $20.0 million of voluntary debt repayment thus far in 2022, $115.0 million of credit is currently available on the Company’s existing $225.0 million of revolving bank credit facilities.

While commodity prices are strong, oil and gas producers have generally restrained their exploration and development activities as compared to previous periods of similar high oil and natural gas prices. In such environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, debt repayment, disciplined capital deployment and improving shareholder returns, including through share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid. Subsequent to December 31, 2021 the Company has repurchased and cancelled an additional 290,000 common shares at a total cost of $1.8 million, resulting in a current outstanding share count of 42.71 million. Total Energy continues to identify and explore opportunities to leverage its equipment, technologies and expertise to pursue new business opportunities, including in the areas of alternative resource extraction, emerging energy technologies and emissions reduction and sequestration.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on March 11, 2022 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until April 11, 2022 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 8481).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(audited)

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,365

$

22,996

Accounts receivable

90,543

73,373

Inventory

89,921

95,586

Prepaid expenses and deposits

9,208

6,876

Income taxes receivable

2,208

1,287

Current portion of finance lease asset

487

566

225,732

200,684

Property, plant and equipment

575,913

636,996

Income taxes receivable

7,070

7,070

Deferred income tax asset

393

57

Lease asset

361

719

Goodwill

4,053

4,053

$

813,522

$

849,579

Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

65,513

$

46,410

Deferred revenue

16,274

6,365

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,030

6,417

Current portion of long-term debt

2,611

2,552

88,428

61,744

Long-term debt

187,906

230,517

Lease liabilities

8,101

8,420

Deferred income tax liability

35,650

37,911

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

270,905

284,077

Contributed surplus

5,757

4,966

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,704

)

(18,736

)

Non-controlling interest

561

629

Retained earnings

242,918

240,051

493,437

510,987

$

813,522

$

849,579


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

Revenue

$

134,629

$

83,472

$

431,576

$

365,750

Cost of services

103,657

59,107

323,092

266,720

Selling, general and administration

8,372

5,277

28,234

27,309

Other expense (income)

448

844

(2,206

)

(5,969

)

Share-based compensation

228

176

804

866

Depreciation

20,244

22,081

83,065

113,363

Operating income (loss)

1,680

(4,013

)

(1,413

)

(36,539

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

643

1,478

4,363

4,380

Finance costs, net

(1,583

)

(2,283

)

(6,837

)

(10,346

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

740

(4,818

)

(3,887

)

(42,505

)

Current income tax (recovery) expense

(285

)

768

(862

)

3,075

Deferred income tax recovery

(11

)

(3,854

)

(2,597

)

(15,125

)

Total income tax recovery

(296

)

(3,086

)

(3,459

)

(12,050

)

Net income (loss)

$

1,036

$

(1,732

)

$

(428

)

$

(30,455

)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

$

1,049

$

(1,739

)

$

(360

)

$

(30,450

)

Non-controlling interest

(13

)

7

(68

)

(5

)

Income (loss) per share:

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.02

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.68

)


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

Net income (loss) for the year

$

1,036

$

(1,732

)

$

(428

)

$

(30,455

)

Other Comprehensive Loss (OCI):

Foreign currency translation adjustment

33

(5,052

)

(7,968

)

(2,416

)

Deferred tax effect

-

528

-

402

Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

33

(4,524

)

(7,968

)

(2,014

)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

1,069

$

(6,256

)

$

(8,396

)

$

(32,469

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

$

1,082

$

(6,263

)

$

(8,328

)

$

(32,464

)

Non-controlling interest

(13

)

7

(68

)

(5

)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended
December 31

Year ended
December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(audited)

Cash provided by (used in):

Operations:

Net income (loss) for the year

$

1,036

$

(1,732

)

$

(428

)

$

(30,455

)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Depreciation

20,244

22,081

83,065

113,363

Share-based compensation

228

176

804

866

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(643

)

(1,478

)

(4,363

)

(4,380

)

Finance costs, net

1,583

2,283

6,837

10,346

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation

448

903

(2,206

)

(5,910

)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

(285

)

768

(862

)

3,075

Deferred income tax recovery

(11

)

(3,854

)

(2,597

)

(15,125

)

Income taxes recovered (paid)

(456

)

(716

)

(59

)

1,657

Cashflow

22,144

18,431

80,191

73,437

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Accounts receivable

(346

)

(3,569

)

(17,637

)

41,129

Inventory

9,409

6,522

5,107

10,086

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(462

)

(3,506

)

(2,332

)

2,386

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,638

)

3,192

14,337

(43,398

)

Deferred revenue

(1,314

)

(1,844

)

9,909

2,482

27,793

19,226

89,575

86,122

Investing:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(11,753

)

(4,606

)

(28,983

)

(16,904

)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,351

468

10,507

5,936

Changes in non-cash working capital items

3,881

238

4,223

(2,570

)

(6,521

)

(3,900

)

(14,253

)

(13,538

)

Financing:

Advances under long-term debt

-

-

-

29,796

Repayment of long-term debt

(5,641

)

(10,626

)

(42,552

)

(74,590

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,093

)

(1,912

)

(5,803

)

(8,266

)

Partnership distributions to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(125

)

Payment of dividends

-

-

-

(2,710

)

Repurchase of common shares

(5,258

)

-

(10,000

)

(427

)

Shares issued on exercise of options

42

-

42

-

Interest paid

(1,526

)

(4,645

)

(6,640

)

(13,139

)

(13,476

)

(17,183

)

(64,953

)

(69,461

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

7,796

(1,857

)

10,369

3,123

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

25,569

24,853

22,996

19,873

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

33,365

$

22,996

$

33,365

$

22,996


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

48,766

$

10,873

$

49,314

$

25,676

$

-

$

134,629

Cost of services

34,748

6,790

44,054

18,065

-

103,657

Selling, general and administration

1,528

1,491

1,797

1,231

2,325

8,372

Other expense

-

-

-

-

448

448

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

228

228

Depreciation (2)

9,143

5,070

2,200

3,585

246

20,244

Operating income (loss)

3,347

(2,478

)

1,263

2,795

(3,247

)

1,680

Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

210

120

50

271

(8

)

643

Finance costs, net

(2

)

(12

)

(65

)

(4

)

(1,500

)

(1,583

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

3,555

(2,370

)

1,248

3,062

(4,755

)

740

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

325,143

180,188

206,278

93,274

8,639

813,522

Total liabilities

60,691

10,316

45,721

4,058

199,299

320,085

Capital expenditures

7,934

883

2,714

213

9

11,753


Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

69,488

$

37,610

$

27,531

$

-

$

134,629

Non-current assets (3)

378,519

141,552

60,256

-

580,327


As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

23,288

$

6,975

$

32,767

$

20,442

$

-

$

83,472

Cost of services

16,006

4,062

26,516

12,523

-

59,107

Selling, general and administration

1,068

868

1,263

875

1,203

5,277

Other expense

-

-

-

-

844

844

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

176

176

Depreciation (2)

9,822

5,651

2,481

3,957

170

22,081

Operating income (loss)

(3,608

)

(3,606

)

2,507

3,087

(2,393

)

(4,013

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

61

153

80

11

1,173

1,478

Finance costs, net

(32

)

(36

)

(85

)

(6

)

(2,124

)

(2,283

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(3,579

)

(3,489

)

2,502

3,092

(3,344

)

(4,818

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

319,075

199,793

215,533

104,743

10,435

849,579

Total liabilities

56,557

11,022

29,229

5,899

235,885

338,592

Capital expenditures

2,163

167

988

1,288

-

4,606


Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

46,821

$

18,896

$

17,755

$

-

$

83,472

Non-current assets (3)

419,332

155,175

67,261

-

641,768

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2021 Financial Statements for further details.
(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

146,411

$

36,974

$

155,315

$

92,876

$

-

$

431,576

Cost of services

107,107

20,779

129,685

65,521

-

323,092

Selling, general and administration

4,729

5,506

6,550

4,701

6,748

28,234

Other income

-

-

-

-

(2,206

)

(2,206

)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

804

804

Depreciation(2)

37,507

20,547

9,225

14,844

942

83,065

Operating income (loss)

(2,932

)

(9,858

)

9,855

7,810

(6,288

)

(1,413

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

493

1,951

1,533

310

76

4,363

Finance costs, net

(12

)

(71

)

(286

)

(20

)

(6,448

)

(6,837

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(2,451

)

(7,978

)

11,102

8,100

(12,660

)

(3,887

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

325,143

180,188

206,278

93,274

8,639

813,522

Total liabilities

60,691

10,316

45,721

4,058

199,299

320,085

Capital expenditures

20,491

1,224

6,205

1,054

9

28,983


Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

242,613

$

105,305

$

83,656

$

2

$

431,576

Non-current assets (3)

378,519

141,552

60,256

-

580,327


As at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue

$

96,661

$

34,529

$

136,005

$

98,555

$

-

$

365,750

Cost of services

72,388

20,429

108,197

65,706

-

266,720

Selling, general and administration

5,900

5,692

6,474

4,750

4,493

27,309

Other income

-

-

-

-

(5,969

)

(5,969

)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

866

866

Depreciation (2)

64,297

23,493

9,603

15,241

729

113,363

Operating income (loss)

(45,924

)

(15,085

)

11,731

12,858

(119

)

(36,539

)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

1,126

1,065

572

27

1,590

4,380

Finance costs, net

(161

)

(93

)

(374

)

(31

)

(9,687

)

(10,346

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(44,959

)

(14,113

)

11,929

12,854

(8,216

)

(42,505

)

Goodwill

-

2,514

1,539

-

-

4,053

Total assets

319,075

199,793

215,533

104,743

10,435

849,579

Total liabilities

56,557

11,022

29,229

5,899

235,885

338,592

Capital expenditures

4,703

1,024

7,922

3,243

12

16,904


Canada

United States

Australia

Other

Total

Revenue

$

177,519

$

84,294

$

103,884

$

53

$

365,750

Non-current assets (3)

419,332

155,175

67,261

-

641,768

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2021 Financial Statements for further details.
(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)

EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)

Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)

Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4)

Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


