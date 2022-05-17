Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”). A total of 29,861,297 common shares, representing 70.3% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
Outcome
Votes
Votes
Matter Voted Upon
of Vote
For
Withheld
1.
The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed:
George Chow
Passed
28,836,635
42,471
(99.9%)
(0.1%)
Glenn Dagenais
Passed
28,674,802
204,304
(99.3%)
(0.7%)
Daniel Halyk
Passed
28,646,829
232,277
(99.2%)
(0.8%)
Jessica Kirstine
Passed
28,820,955
58,151
(99.8%)
(0.2%)
Greg Melchin
Passed
28,741,089
138,017
(99.5%)
(0.5%)
Ken Mullen
Passed
28,081,669
797,437
(97.2%)
(2.8%)
2.
The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until
Passed
29,639,319
166,229
the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
(99.4%)
(0.6%)
Total Energy would like to thank Mr. Bruce Pachkowski on his retirement. Mr. Pachkowski was a founding director and contributed significantly to Total Energy’s growth and success since its incorporation in November of 1996.
Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.
For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.