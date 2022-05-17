Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”). A total of 29,861,297 common shares, representing 70.3% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Outcome Votes Votes Matter Voted Upon of Vote For Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 28,836,635 42,471 (99.9%) (0.1%) Glenn Dagenais Passed 28,674,802 204,304 (99.3%) (0.7%) Daniel Halyk Passed 28,646,829 232,277 (99.2%) (0.8%) Jessica Kirstine Passed 28,820,955 58,151 (99.8%) (0.2%) Greg Melchin Passed 28,741,089 138,017 (99.5%) (0.5%) Ken Mullen Passed 28,081,669 797,437 (97.2%) (2.8%) 2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until Passed 29,639,319 166,229 the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. (99.4%) (0.6%)

Total Energy would like to thank Mr. Bruce Pachkowski on his retirement. Mr. Pachkowski was a founding director and contributed significantly to Total Energy’s growth and success since its incorporation in November of 1996.



Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca .

Story continues







