Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 66% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Total Energy Services' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 66% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Total Energy Services, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:TOT Ownership Breakdown December 22nd 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Total Energy Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Total Energy Services. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Total Energy Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:TOT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2023

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Total Energy Services. Our data shows that EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. and FMR LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Halyk directly holds 6.7% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Total Energy Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Total Energy Services Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$25m worth of the CA$309m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Total Energy Services that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

