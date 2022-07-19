TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES CEO SPEAKING AT ENERCOM DENVER 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that its CEO, Robert Price, will be speaking at EnerCom Denver 2022.

Live Presentation & Opportunity to Meet Face to Face

On August 9, 2022, Total Helium CEO, Robert Price, will give a live presentation to attendees of EnerCom Denver 2022. In addition, he and other members of Total Helium's team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and other interested parties during the conference.

One of the Premier Events in the Natural Resources Industry

According to conference organizers, "For the past 26 years, EnerCom Denver has offered investment professionals the opportunity to listen to the world's key senior management teams present their plans to drive development, fund operations, generate cash flow and return value to shareholders."

An Opportunity to Share Total Helium's Value Creation

Robert Price, CEO of Total Helium, says "Total Helium is focused on its operational activities, including optimizing the performance of its wells, creating a vital and unique helium storage facility, working with its global industrial gas partner, and exploring opportunities for strategic growth. EnerCom Denver 2022 is a chance for us to share details about those activities with our peers as well as investors who recognize the value that we are creating. We are excited to host top investors from around the world right here in the beautiful city of Denver."

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage company focused on bringing a reliable domestic supply of helium to the US market. The company's footprint includes the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. In addition to its helium production activities, Total Helium is establishing an underground helium storage facility with its industrial gas partner to ensure that the United States has a stable supply of helium at all times into the foreseeable future.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

