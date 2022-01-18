TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS FIRST PRODUCTION WELL, SPUDDING ITS SECOND PRODUCTION WELL AND REACHING TOTAL DEPTH ON ITS FIRST SALTWATER DISPOSAL WELL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH) (TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Boltz 35B well has been completed with production tests ongoing. Additionally, 20 miles away from the Boltz 35B well, the Miller 9C Saltwater Disposal well has been drilled to 5,993 feet and casing has been set and cemented. On the same section of land, the drilling rig has moved and the Miller 9D production well has been spudded.

First Production Well Logged and Completed: Boltz 35B

Total Helium's first production well, the Boltz 35B has been logged and completed. The log analysis shows that targeted zones form a large gas transition zone with data and calculation supporting the presence of large concentration of natural gas and helium in the formations. Initial gas composition analyses are in line with expectations.

The production testing for the well is being conducted in two stages. The well has been stimulated in the lower interval. A down-hole submersible pump has been installed and is operating to begin the dewatering process. A pipeline has been built and connected to a saltwater disposal facility and a pipeline has been installed to connect the well into a natural gas and helium gathering system.

Preliminary data for early production tests from the lower zones are expected in the coming weeks. Based on the upcoming production results, the upper zones may be stimulated separately and co-mingled with the lower zones production. Total Helium expects the early production tests to guide the optimal development plans for its acreage.

First Disposal Well Drilled and Casing Set: Miller 9C

Over 20 miles north of the Boltz 35B well, Total Helium drilled the Miller 9C Saltwater Disposal Well ("the SDW") to total depth of 5,993 feet. The well has been cased and cemented at the top of disposal formation. During the next two weeks, a workover rig will begin drilling operations to deepen the well to allow for an open-hole completion of the SDW.

Second Production Well Spudded: Miller 9D

On the same section of land as the Miller 9C SDW, Total Helium's second production well Miller 9D has been spudded. Total Helium expects the completion and production testing of the well to follow in the next several weeks.

Competent Person's Report for Horizontal Production

Total Helium has engaged with global professional services firm RPS Group plc. to further evaluate and confirm additional development techniques at its acreage in western Kansas. Total Helium is exploring the concept of increased economic efficiency through horizontal drilling. The results of the Boltz and Miller wells will help guide the development of the field.

Total Helium CEO Robert B. Price said "Now that we have established the zones to be gas saturated, we will be testing the Boltz 35B well to determine its productivity. As we begin the de-watering process, we will learn of the productivity of the well during the next several months. So far, we are encouraged by the reservoir characteristics. As we develop this natural gas and helium resource, we will be learning the most efficient and economic way to develop the field."

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company which is drilling its first wells, in western Kansas where it plans to extend the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. The Company is working towards establishing underground helium storage solutions nearby existing North American helium infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward– looking statements". Forward–looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward–looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements.

