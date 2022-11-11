U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    +23.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,893.00
    +181.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,718.00
    +85.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.70
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +1.77 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +10.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.37 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -2.56 (-9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5490
    -0.1710 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,361.12
    +649.44 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.60
    +25.32 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,281.85
    +835.75 (+3.05%)
     

TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE FOR A HELIUM STORAGE CAVERN WITH WATER RIGHTS SECURED

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH) (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces the significant advancement of a joint venture with its industrial gas partner for establishing a salt cavern helium storage facility near existing North American helium infrastructure.

Historically, the world's only existing viable long-term storage facility for helium has been the Federal Helium Reserve in Amarillo, Texas. The facility continues to be managed by the US government with uncertainty over its future continuing.

Total Helium has been working on establishing helium storage solutions for solving the industry need for reliable long-term helium supply security. Helium's remarkable physical and chemical characteristics make it irreplaceable for high-tech applications such as computer chip manufacturing and rocket pressurization. These same remarkable qualities also make it a unique challenge to reliably store helium long term.

Total Helium is planning the construction of a salt storage cavern which will bring long term helium storage and supply security to the industry.

Helium Storage Salt Cavern

Total Helium has advanced geological and engineering studies and has secured the water rights for the construction of its storage facility in western Kansas. The storage facility is being built in collaboration with Total Helium's major industrial gas partner. Total Helium is now in the permitting process required for creation of the facility.

The first facility, upon being operational, will have the capacity to hold 400 MMcf of helium and it will be jointly owned by Total Helium and its industrial gas partner in a 50-50% ownership split.

Total Helium's storage facility is strategically positioned near one of the world's largest helium liquefaction plants and a natural gas and helium processing plant. Total Helium is currently receiving monthly payments for advancing the storage project and is working in collaboration with several industrial gas companies to fund the project.

Upon completion of the construction project, Total Helium's storage facility is expected to serve as a regional, national, and international helium storage hub for industrial gas companies. Furthermore, if demand warrants it, Total Helium has the flexibility and the necessary water rights to create another cavern for the storage of hydrogen. At this time there are no plans to do so, but it could become attractive in the future.

Water Rights Secured

Total Helium has secured the water rights necessary for the construction of the salt cavern storage facility. Water rights are crucial as the creation of the storage facility uses significant volumes of water to essentially hollow out the salt that forms the storage cavern. Total Helium worked closely with a local water rights holder to reach an agreement that is equitable to both sides and is mindful of the land and the precious resource of water.

Need For a New Helium Storage Facility

Unlike oil and gas, helium is generally not subject to seasonal fluctuations in demand. This means that maintaining consistent production of helium, safely and effectively storing the helium, and being able to bring the helium to market in a timely manner throughout the year are all critical. The ability to provide a helium storage solution is important for two primary reasons. First, the major users of helium, such as computer chip manufacturers, medical device companies, the aerospace industry, etc., always require an on-demand source of helium. Second, due to the importance of the aforementioned industries, maintaining a stable source of helium stored underground for on-demand use is a matter of national security.

From a business perspective, unlike wells, which are a depleting asset, an underground helium storage facility provides a steady, non-depleting stream of revenue for Total Helium.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we are moving forward in our vision to be a complete helium producer and storage company." - Robert B. Price, Director and CEO of Total Helium

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage company focused on bringing a reliable domestic supply of helium to the US market. The company's footprint includes the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. In addition to its helium production activities, Total Helium is establishing an underground helium storage facility with its industrial gas partner to ensure that the United States has a stable supply of helium at all times into the foreseeable future.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Total Helium Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c0812.html

Recommended Stories

  • #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs are $4 each ahead of Black Friday

    Smart home gadgets like Alexa smart plugs and smart light bulbs can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. That’s why everyone loves them so much. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in … The post #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs are $4 each ahead of Black Friday appeared first on BGR.

  • Korea Raises Real Estate Project Financing Aid to $2.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expanding its support for its beleaguered property sector, lifting liquidity for project finance asset-backed commercial paper to a total of 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Da

  • China May Inject Cash Soon as $139-Billion Maturity Wall Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is expected to take additional steps to boost its economy by making its biggest cash injection via medium-term loans this year or by reducing banks’ reserve requirement ratio as Beijing’s strict Covid curbs continue to weigh.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshif

  • Former Pennsylvania officers plead guilty to reckless endangerment resulting in death of 8-year-old girl

    Three former Pennsylvania police officers pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in the death of an 8-year-old girl in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • Ford, GM in Talks With Posco Chemical on Battery Metal Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea’s Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecas

  • Is MicroStrategy Safe Amid the Crypto Carnage? Let's Check the Charts

    Enterprise business intelligence application software vendor MicroStrategy Inc. is connected to the world of bitcoin and crypto currency as the firm has been a buyer of bitcoin according to media reports and regulatory filings.

  • Chart of the Day: The Price Is Getting Right for This Retailer

    With a powerful move up from the October lows, Costco has demonstrated good resilience and price action on the way up to that troubling level of $500. But, poking it's head out on Thursday above the downtrend line, the stock makes this move a bit more believable than the one late in October.

  • China Singles Day events show 4.7% sales slide in first half of last day -research firm

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese e-commerce firms holding Singles Day shopping events together logged a 4.7% decline in sales for the first half of the final day, a research firm said. The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Consumer sentiment is, however, at a low ebb - hit hard by China's stringent COVID curbs and a sharply slowing economy and this year's sales are expected to be subdued.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,

  • China Top Chipmaker Misses Earnings Estimates as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s earnings missed projections, reflecting a global pullback in spending on devices and computers. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets WrapChina’s largest ch

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights BYD, BMW and XPeng

    BYD, BMW and XPeng have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Occidental brings drilling rig back to Colorado after oil well permitting picks up

    The oil giant had moved a Denver-Julesburg Basin rig to Texas's Permian Basin but now finds work enough to keep another crew busy.

  • Will Unity Software Bounce Anytime Soon?

    None of these approaches are perfect... I have recommended buying stocks that gapped sharply lower the next day. In this daily bar chart of U, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward trend the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has matched the decline and tells us that sellers of U are continuing to be aggressive sellers of the stock.

  • Toyota, Sony Set Up Advanced Chip Business in Japan

    Next-generation chips are aimed to be produced by the late 2020s as Japan lags behind other nations.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • RingCentral Looks Like a Bad Call Right Now

    RingCentral Inc. is set to report its latest earnings and revenue figures after the close of trading Wednesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of RNG, below, we can see that prices suffered a long and hard decline the past 12 months.

  • Oil And Gas Investor On High-Speed Acquisition Path; In Buy Zone After Strong Earnings

    Oil and gas investor Northern Oil & Gas has been acquiring assets in key oil basins this year, with solid returns expected in 2023.