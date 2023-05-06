Total Helium Arranges Corporate Communications Service Providers Following Acquisition of Interest in Arizona Helium Production

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that following the acquisition of a joint venture interest in the Pinta South Helium Project in Arizona (the "Pinta South Project"), it has engaged the following service providers (the "Contractors") to advise and coordinate market communications and investor relations on behalf of the Company. The Pinta South Project includes an interest in existing helium production as well as a working interest in a helium exploration and development program in the Holbrook Basin, Arizona, and the Company will be working with the Contractors to ensure that stakeholders and market participants are kept apprised of the expansion and development of the Company.

Cascade Corporation Consulting Ltd., through its principal Frederic Leigh, has been engaged for an initial term of six months from May 1, 2023, for total consideration of Cdn$125,000, payable in equal monthly installments.





CanaCom Group (2686362 Ontario Corp.), through its principals Matthew Lewis, Steven Hyland and Jordan Lutz, has been engaged for a term of twelve months from May 1, 2023, for total consideration of Cdn$100,000, payable in four equal installments during the term of the engagement.





Energy and Gold Publishing Ltd., through its principal Scott Armstrong, has been engaged for a term of nine months from May 1, 2023, for total consideration of Cdn$30,000, payable in full at the outset of the engagement.





Bull Markets Media GmbH, through its principal Andre Doerk, has been engaged for an initial term of twelve months from May 1, 2023, for total consideration of US$90,000, payable in full at the outset of the engagement.





Capital Analytica (Triomphe Holdings Ltd.), through its principal Jeffrey French, has been engaged for an initial term of six months from May 1, 2023, for total consideration of Cdn$120,000, payable in equal monthly installments during the initial six-month term of the engagement, with the option to renew the engagement for a successive six month term in consideration for a further fee of Cdn$60,000, payable in equal monthly installments.

The Company is at arms-length from each of the Contractors and does not propose to issue any securities to any of the Contractors in consideration for services to be provided to the Company.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

