Total Helium Resumes Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Following Acquisition of Interest in Arizona Helium Production

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH) (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") announces that effective at the open of markets this Monday, May 8th, its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "TOH".

The resumption of trading follows the acquisition of a joint venture interest in the Pinta South Helium Project in Arizona (the "Pinta South Project"). The Pinta South Project includes an interest in existing helium production as well as a working interest in a helium exploration and development program in the Holbrook Basin, Arizona.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Total Helium Ltd

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c1230.html