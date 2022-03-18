Total Helium Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: TOH) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Head, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company which is drilling and producing its first wells in western Kansas where it plans to extend the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. The Company is also establishing underground helium storage solutions near existing North American helium infrastructure.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

