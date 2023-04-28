Zealand Pharma

Company announcement – No. 18 / 2023

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at April 28, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 13/2023 from April 3, 2023, Zealand published a listing prospectus regarding admission to trading and official listing of 6,578,948 new shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. In Company announcement No. 14/2023 from April 4, 2023 Zealand announced completion of capital increase of 6,578,948 new shares. Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including April 28, 2023.









Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights April 28, 2023 58,582,005 58,582,005 58,582,005





About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statement



The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact:

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com



