Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of May 31, 2022
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights
05/31/2022
95 375 232
162 151 836
162 020 592
Next on the agenda: : Q2 2022 revenues on July 20, 2022 (after market closing)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.
